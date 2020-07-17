2225 Walton

Amenities
Three bedroom in Ukrainian Village, a stone's throw to Wicker Park shops, cafes and nightlife, features central air, updated, eat in kitchen with granite countertops, gas range, dishwasher, ample cabinets, maple flooring, stunning original built-in hutch with leaded and stained glass in the dining room, separate living room with original decorative fireplace, columns separating the living and dining rooms, yard, deck, and garage parking available, too! Won't Last Long! Call Today!
Terms: One year lease