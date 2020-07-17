All apartments in Chicago
Chicago, IL
2225 Walton
Last updated June 21 2020 at 11:40 PM

2225 Walton

2225 W Walton St · (773) 938-0036
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2225 W Walton St, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Three bedroom in Ukrainian Village, a stone's throw to Wicker Park shops, cafes and nightlife, features central air, updated, eat in kitchen with granite countertops, gas range, dishwasher, ample cabinets, maple flooring, stunning original built-in hutch with leaded and stained glass in the dining room, separate living room with original decorative fireplace, columns separating the living and dining rooms, yard, deck, and garage parking available, too! Won't Last Long! Call Today!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2225 Walton have any available units?
2225 Walton has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2225 Walton have?
Some of 2225 Walton's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2225 Walton currently offering any rent specials?
2225 Walton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2225 Walton pet-friendly?
No, 2225 Walton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2225 Walton offer parking?
Yes, 2225 Walton offers parking.
Does 2225 Walton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2225 Walton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2225 Walton have a pool?
No, 2225 Walton does not have a pool.
Does 2225 Walton have accessible units?
No, 2225 Walton does not have accessible units.
Does 2225 Walton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2225 Walton has units with dishwashers.
