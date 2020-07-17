2225 Walton

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Three bedroom in Ukrainian Village, a stone's throw to Wicker Park shops, cafes and nightlife, features central air, updated, eat in kitchen with granite countertops, gas range, dishwasher, ample cabinets, maple flooring, stunning original built-in hutch with leaded and stained glass in the dining room, separate living room with original decorative fireplace, columns separating the living and dining rooms, yard, deck, and garage parking available, too! Won't Last Long! Call Today!



Terms: One year lease