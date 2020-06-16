All apartments in Chicago
222 S. Racine Ave
Last updated April 9 2020 at 9:54 AM

222 S. Racine Ave

222 South Racine Avenue · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

222 South Racine Avenue, Chicago, IL 60607
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
gym
fireplace
bbq/grill
internet access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
bbq/grill
internet access
Amazing loft in historic Daily News Building in West Loop area. 16ft ceilings, all exposed brick, gas fireplace, washer/dryer, balcony with BBQ and view of Willis (Sears) Tower. 2 blocks from Blue Line train, 2 blocks to Madison Ave., 2 blocks from Target, 3 blocks from Brooklyn Boulders rock climbing gym. Walking distance to some of the best bars/restaurants in Chicago.

ALL utilities (electric, water and gas/heating) AND high speed internet are included in $2350.00/month rent!

The apartment is available from either Dec. 1st or Jan. 1 - July 1st (7 month sublet), with the option to extend the lease or purchase afterwards.

Option to come furnished if preferred.

Please email me for more details and/or to set up a time to see the place.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 S. Racine Ave have any available units?
222 S. Racine Ave has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 222 S. Racine Ave have?
Some of 222 S. Racine Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 S. Racine Ave currently offering any rent specials?
222 S. Racine Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 S. Racine Ave pet-friendly?
No, 222 S. Racine Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 222 S. Racine Ave offer parking?
No, 222 S. Racine Ave does not offer parking.
Does 222 S. Racine Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 222 S. Racine Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 S. Racine Ave have a pool?
No, 222 S. Racine Ave does not have a pool.
Does 222 S. Racine Ave have accessible units?
No, 222 S. Racine Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 222 S. Racine Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 222 S. Racine Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
