222 S. Racine Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony gym fireplace bbq/grill internet access

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities gym bbq/grill internet access

Amazing loft in historic Daily News Building in West Loop area. 16ft ceilings, all exposed brick, gas fireplace, washer/dryer, balcony with BBQ and view of Willis (Sears) Tower. 2 blocks from Blue Line train, 2 blocks to Madison Ave., 2 blocks from Target, 3 blocks from Brooklyn Boulders rock climbing gym. Walking distance to some of the best bars/restaurants in Chicago.



ALL utilities (electric, water and gas/heating) AND high speed internet are included in $2350.00/month rent!



The apartment is available from either Dec. 1st or Jan. 1 - July 1st (7 month sublet), with the option to extend the lease or purchase afterwards.



Option to come furnished if preferred.



Please email me for more details and/or to set up a time to see the place.