222 East Chestnut Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry parking garage valet service

Available NOW! Amazing one of a kind space in the heart of Streeterville Gold Coast. This boutique building offers a gym, roof top deck and 24HR door staff. This is one of the last buildings in the city that has an elevator from 1929 operated by the door staff. Truly impressive, beautiful and one of a kind! Tons of character and large rooms. Enter into a massive hallways with beautiful arches, hardwood floors, separate dining room, completely renovated kitchen with white cabinetry, new countertops, new stainless steel appliances, master bathroom has been completely updated with a large walk in shower, rock water fall, separate tub, large custom walk in closet with built in shelving, in-unit laundry room and fireplace. Many parking options available. Valet parking is located right next to the front door of the building. Parking ranges from $300-$375 per month. Shopping, dining, lake front, all East of Michigan Ave on a quiet street but close to everything!