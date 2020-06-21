All apartments in Chicago
222 East Chestnut Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:40 AM

222 East Chestnut Street

222 East Chestnut Street · (312) 909-1329
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

222 East Chestnut Street, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 13A · Avail. now

$4,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
valet service
Available NOW! Amazing one of a kind space in the heart of Streeterville Gold Coast. This boutique building offers a gym, roof top deck and 24HR door staff. This is one of the last buildings in the city that has an elevator from 1929 operated by the door staff. Truly impressive, beautiful and one of a kind! Tons of character and large rooms. Enter into a massive hallways with beautiful arches, hardwood floors, separate dining room, completely renovated kitchen with white cabinetry, new countertops, new stainless steel appliances, master bathroom has been completely updated with a large walk in shower, rock water fall, separate tub, large custom walk in closet with built in shelving, in-unit laundry room and fireplace. Many parking options available. Valet parking is located right next to the front door of the building. Parking ranges from $300-$375 per month. Shopping, dining, lake front, all East of Michigan Ave on a quiet street but close to everything!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 East Chestnut Street have any available units?
222 East Chestnut Street has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 222 East Chestnut Street have?
Some of 222 East Chestnut Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 East Chestnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
222 East Chestnut Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 East Chestnut Street pet-friendly?
No, 222 East Chestnut Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 222 East Chestnut Street offer parking?
Yes, 222 East Chestnut Street does offer parking.
Does 222 East Chestnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 222 East Chestnut Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 East Chestnut Street have a pool?
No, 222 East Chestnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 222 East Chestnut Street have accessible units?
No, 222 East Chestnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 222 East Chestnut Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 222 East Chestnut Street has units with dishwashers.
