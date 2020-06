2218 North California Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar gym

HOT LOGAN SQUARE- RENOVATED 2ND FLOOR UNIT ACROSS FROM BLUELINE/CALIFORNIA STOP, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, KITCHEN/LIVING ROOM COMBINATION, CERAMIC TILE, SS APPLIANCES, HARDWOOD FLOORS, CERAMIC TILE BATH, NEAR POLICE STATION, LIBRARY, SHOPPING, STORES & NEAR MILWAUKEE AVE RESTAURANTS & BARS, REVOLUTION BREWING CO., THE BOILER ROOM, LOGAN BAR, MASADA, WEBSTERS WINE BAR, TAQUERIA MORAN, COFFEE SHOPS, MINUTES FROM 606 TRAIL, HUMBOLDT PARK, HAAS PARK, GYM, LOOP, I-90/94, BLUE LINE TO THE LOOP OR OHARE AIRPORT, WICKER PARK/BUCKTOWN, NO PETS, NO SMOKING BUILDING/UNIT. NO LAUNDRY IN UNIT/OR BUILDING, LAUNDROMAT 1 BLOCK AWAY, RESIDENTIAL PERMIT STREET PARKING AVAILABLE. UNIT BACKS UP TO TRAIN TRACK BUT NOISE IS MINIMAL. AGENT RELATED TO OWNER.