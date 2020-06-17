All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:19 AM

2215 Addison

2215 W Addison St · (773) 938-0036
Location

2215 W Addison St, Chicago, IL 60618
North Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Radiant three bedroom, one bath in Roscoe Village features new hardwood floors throughout, central air, new kitchen with maple cabinets, granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and built-in microwave, large living room with bay window, formal dining room, three large bedrooms, ample closet space, freshly painted, new bath, free laundry, big deck, lovely landscaped yard with vegetable garden, extra storage, and garage parking available. Short walk to the Brown Line and neighborhood shops, cafes and nightlife! Won't Last Long! Call Today!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2215 Addison have any available units?
2215 Addison has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2215 Addison have?
Some of 2215 Addison's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2215 Addison currently offering any rent specials?
2215 Addison isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2215 Addison pet-friendly?
No, 2215 Addison is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2215 Addison offer parking?
Yes, 2215 Addison does offer parking.
Does 2215 Addison have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2215 Addison does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2215 Addison have a pool?
No, 2215 Addison does not have a pool.
Does 2215 Addison have accessible units?
No, 2215 Addison does not have accessible units.
Does 2215 Addison have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2215 Addison has units with dishwashers.
