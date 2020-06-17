2215 Addison

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Radiant three bedroom, one bath in Roscoe Village features new hardwood floors throughout, central air, new kitchen with maple cabinets, granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and built-in microwave, large living room with bay window, formal dining room, three large bedrooms, ample closet space, freshly painted, new bath, free laundry, big deck, lovely landscaped yard with vegetable garden, extra storage, and garage parking available. Short walk to the Brown Line and neighborhood shops, cafes and nightlife! Won't Last Long! Call Today!



Terms: One year lease