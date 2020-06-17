All apartments in Chicago
Last updated December 31 2019 at 4:28 AM

22 N MORGAN

22 North Morgan Street · (805) 901-2656
Location

22 North Morgan Street, Chicago, IL 60607
Near West Side

Price and availability

Amenities

Rare and unique 2 bed 2 bath timber loft with lux finishes and exposed brick available 9/1!
You won't find something like this everyday! This 2100 sq ft 2 bed 2 bath timber loft used to be two units but was converted into one large condo recently. Hardwood floors throughout, a chef's kitchen with double slab of granite island, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, full-size wine cooler, and walk-in pantry. TWO fireplaces--one off kitchen and hearth room (or dining room) and another in the spacious living room adjacent. Walls of built ins line the living room and second bedroom--they stay with the unit! Master bedroom/bathroom suite is large and updated with double sink vanity and his/her closets including built ins. This property's crowning jewel is the 900 sq ft wrap-around rooftop deck with city views of downtown and the sears tower! Outdoor speakers and grill make this space truly incredible. TONS!!! of storage throughout, washer/dryer in unit, 1 garage parking space included! Building has professionally landscaped courtyard, is located in the Skinner Elementary school district (rated 10), close to Randolph street restaurant row, and close proximity to Morgan Street Green line and Madison Street bus. Available NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 N MORGAN have any available units?
22 N MORGAN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 22 N MORGAN have?
Some of 22 N MORGAN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 N MORGAN currently offering any rent specials?
22 N MORGAN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 N MORGAN pet-friendly?
No, 22 N MORGAN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 22 N MORGAN offer parking?
Yes, 22 N MORGAN does offer parking.
Does 22 N MORGAN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22 N MORGAN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 N MORGAN have a pool?
No, 22 N MORGAN does not have a pool.
Does 22 N MORGAN have accessible units?
No, 22 N MORGAN does not have accessible units.
Does 22 N MORGAN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22 N MORGAN has units with dishwashers.
