22 N MORGAN

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill garage

Rare and unique 2 bed 2 bath timber loft with lux finishes and exposed brick available 9/1!

You won't find something like this everyday! This 2100 sq ft 2 bed 2 bath timber loft used to be two units but was converted into one large condo recently. Hardwood floors throughout, a chef's kitchen with double slab of granite island, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, full-size wine cooler, and walk-in pantry. TWO fireplaces--one off kitchen and hearth room (or dining room) and another in the spacious living room adjacent. Walls of built ins line the living room and second bedroom--they stay with the unit! Master bedroom/bathroom suite is large and updated with double sink vanity and his/her closets including built ins. This property's crowning jewel is the 900 sq ft wrap-around rooftop deck with city views of downtown and the sears tower! Outdoor speakers and grill make this space truly incredible. TONS!!! of storage throughout, washer/dryer in unit, 1 garage parking space included! Building has professionally landscaped courtyard, is located in the Skinner Elementary school district (rated 10), close to Randolph street restaurant row, and close proximity to Morgan Street Green line and Madison Street bus. Available NOW!