2196 West Eastwood Avenue

Amenities
Lovely 2 Bedroom Apartment in Lincoln Square! Don't Miss Out!
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Apartment. Spacious floor plan, remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Laundry in-unit. Fantastic Lincoln Sq location, just steps to all the hotspots of the Square and short walk to the Brown line. *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.
Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Renovated, Laundry In Unit
