All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2196 West Eastwood Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2196 West Eastwood Avenue
Last updated May 21 2020 at 2:39 PM

2196 West Eastwood Avenue

2196 West Eastwood Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1795199
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lincoln Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2196 West Eastwood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely 2 Bedroom Apartment in Lincoln Square! Don't Miss Out!
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Apartment. Spacious floor plan, remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Laundry in-unit. Fantastic Lincoln Sq location, just steps to all the hotspots of the Square and short walk to the Brown line. *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.

Amenities:
Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Renovated, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2196 West Eastwood Avenue have any available units?
2196 West Eastwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2196 West Eastwood Avenue have?
Some of 2196 West Eastwood Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2196 West Eastwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2196 West Eastwood Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2196 West Eastwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2196 West Eastwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2196 West Eastwood Avenue offer parking?
No, 2196 West Eastwood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2196 West Eastwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2196 West Eastwood Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2196 West Eastwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 2196 West Eastwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2196 West Eastwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2196 West Eastwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2196 West Eastwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2196 West Eastwood Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2196 West Eastwood Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Wells Place
837 South Wells Street
Chicago, IL 60607
933 W FLETCHER 1F
933 West Fletcher Street
Chicago, IL 60657
Sheridan Lake Apartments
6401 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60626
4535 North Leavitt St. Apt.
4535 North Leavitt Street
Chicago, IL 60625
7120 S Wabash
7120 S Wabash Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
531 Deming Place
531 W Deming Pl
Chicago, IL 60614
847 W Wellington
847 West Wellington Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
1601-15 W Berteau
1601 West Berteau Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity