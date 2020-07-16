All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2196 W Eastwood Ave 1N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2196 W Eastwood Ave 1N
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2196 W Eastwood Ave 1N

2196 West Eastwood Avenue · (872) 704-0744
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lincoln Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2196 West Eastwood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1N · Avail. Aug 1

$1,995

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit 1N Available 08/01/20 2196 W EASTWOOD, #1N - Property Id: 305463

Must See Renovated 2 Bed w/Laundry In-Unit - Great Lincoln Square Location!
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Apartment. Spacious floor plan, remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Laundry in-unit. Fantastic Lincoln Sq location, just steps to all the hotspots of the Square and short walk to the Brown line. - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty. *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.

Amenities:
Dishwasher, Washer, Renovated, Laundry In Unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2196-w-eastwood-ave-chicago-il-unit-1n/305463
Property Id 305463

(RLNE5951703)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2196 W Eastwood Ave 1N have any available units?
2196 W Eastwood Ave 1N has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2196 W Eastwood Ave 1N have?
Some of 2196 W Eastwood Ave 1N's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2196 W Eastwood Ave 1N currently offering any rent specials?
2196 W Eastwood Ave 1N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2196 W Eastwood Ave 1N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2196 W Eastwood Ave 1N is pet friendly.
Does 2196 W Eastwood Ave 1N offer parking?
No, 2196 W Eastwood Ave 1N does not offer parking.
Does 2196 W Eastwood Ave 1N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2196 W Eastwood Ave 1N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2196 W Eastwood Ave 1N have a pool?
No, 2196 W Eastwood Ave 1N does not have a pool.
Does 2196 W Eastwood Ave 1N have accessible units?
No, 2196 W Eastwood Ave 1N does not have accessible units.
Does 2196 W Eastwood Ave 1N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2196 W Eastwood Ave 1N has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2196 W Eastwood Ave 1N?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

520 W Belden Ave
520 W Belden Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
5118 S.dorchester Ave
5118 South Dorchester Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
5455 S.blackstone Ave
5455 South Blackstone Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
Kingsbury Plaza
520 N Kingsbury St
Chicago, IL 60654
1334-40 E Hyde Park Blvd
1334 East Hyde Park Boulevard
Chicago, IL 60615
Columbus Plaza
233 E Wacker Dr
Chicago, IL 60601
742 West Fullerton
742 W Fullerton Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
482 W. Deming
482 W Deming Pl
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity