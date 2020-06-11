2157 N Damen

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry parking garage yoga

FLOORPLAN: 01 | TWO BEDROOM | TWO BATH | CORNER UNIT | CUSTOM HARDWOOD FLOORING | STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES | HIGH CEILINGS | FULL-SIZE IN-UNIT WASHER & DRYER WITH LAUNDRY ROOM | FLOOR-TO-CEILING WINDOWS | WALK-IN CLOSET | LARGE BALCONY | 1200 SQ FT APARTMENT AMENITIES Beautiful kitchen with island, dishwasher, gas range and microwave Granite countertops and stainelss steel appliances Double Vanity in Master Bath Fireplace Hardwood Flooring High Ceilings Jacuzzi Tub in Master Bath Large Balcony Rainfall Shower Head in Master Bath In-home Washer and Dryer COMMUNITY AMENITIES FORTE Fitness Discount Elevator Building Enclosed Heated Garage Parking Intercom Entry Newer Construction Building Retail On-site Very Close to Highway PET POLICY Pets - Max 2 allowed Comments: One-time non-refundable pet fee of $250 per apartment and a monthly pet rent of $30 per pet. Restrictions: Please contact us for a list of restricted aggressive breeds and further information on our pet policy. Cats - allowed Dogs - allowed Restrictions: aggressive breeds BUCKTOWN LIVING The 60647 area code has seen an increase in population in the past ten years due to the popularity of the neighborhood and recreational hangouts such as Ehrler Park and Big Star, and the boutique small businesses that Bucktown has become known for. Its reincarnation as a hip, trendy and artistic neighborhood continues and it remains one of Chicago's most fashionable places to live. Bucktown is home to a variety of restaurants, from traditional neighborhood eateries to hotspots that prescribe to the latest dining trends like Thai Bowl. But you won't find many of the typical chain restaurants here; most of Bucktown's restaurants are as independent and eclectic as the neighborhood's residents. These include Coast Sushi Bar and The Bristol, directly across the street. **We are so excited to offer our residents a very special discount to FORT , the hottest live and on-demand fitness streaming service. FORT has revolutionized the fitness industry by providing access to avant-garde boutique studio classes coached by leading fitness experts worldwide. Both a technology and subscription based streaming platform, FORT installs hardware and software into boutique studios, which enable the classes to be streamed live to FORT s platform. A FORT subscription gives you access to this cutting-edge, interactive, real time, unedited, and unparalleled fitness experience with unlimited content and classes from the most elite boutique studios and coaches around the world. FORT s subscribers have the opportunity to experience their favorite classes live or through their on-demand library, so you can enjoy running, spinning, barre, yoga, pilates, HIIT, mobility, bodyweight workouts, boxing classes and more anytime, anywhere. For more information, please visit www.forte.fit - ENJOY, and live Local!** Transportation Bus: 50, Damen & Webster (0.02 mi) Bus: 56, Milwaukee & Oakley/Moffat (0.56 mi) Bus: 73, Armitage & Damen (0.23 mi) Bus: 9, Ashland & Webster (0.45 mi) Bus: 132, Clybourn Metra Station (0.58 mi) Bus: 74, Fullerton & Damen (0.26 mi)



Terms: One year lease