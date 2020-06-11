All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 8 2020 at 8:12 AM

2157 N Damen

2157 North Damen Avenue · (630) 247-9907
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2157 North Damen Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,474

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
yoga
FLOORPLAN: 01 | TWO BEDROOM | TWO BATH | CORNER UNIT | CUSTOM HARDWOOD FLOORING | STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES | HIGH CEILINGS | FULL-SIZE IN-UNIT WASHER & DRYER WITH LAUNDRY ROOM | FLOOR-TO-CEILING WINDOWS | WALK-IN CLOSET | LARGE BALCONY | 1200 SQ FT APARTMENT AMENITIES Beautiful kitchen with island, dishwasher, gas range and microwave Granite countertops and stainelss steel appliances Double Vanity in Master Bath Fireplace Hardwood Flooring High Ceilings Jacuzzi Tub in Master Bath Large Balcony Rainfall Shower Head in Master Bath In-home Washer and Dryer COMMUNITY AMENITIES FORTE Fitness Discount Elevator Building Enclosed Heated Garage Parking Intercom Entry Newer Construction Building Retail On-site Very Close to Highway PET POLICY Pets - Max 2 allowed Comments: One-time non-refundable pet fee of $250 per apartment and a monthly pet rent of $30 per pet. Restrictions: Please contact us for a list of restricted aggressive breeds and further information on our pet policy. Cats - allowed Dogs - allowed Restrictions: aggressive breeds BUCKTOWN LIVING The 60647 area code has seen an increase in population in the past ten years due to the popularity of the neighborhood and recreational hangouts such as Ehrler Park and Big Star, and the boutique small businesses that Bucktown has become known for. Its reincarnation as a hip, trendy and artistic neighborhood continues and it remains one of Chicago's most fashionable places to live. Bucktown is home to a variety of restaurants, from traditional neighborhood eateries to hotspots that prescribe to the latest dining trends like Thai Bowl. But you won't find many of the typical chain restaurants here; most of Bucktown's restaurants are as independent and eclectic as the neighborhood's residents. These include Coast Sushi Bar and The Bristol, directly across the street. **We are so excited to offer our residents a very special discount to FORT , the hottest live and on-demand fitness streaming service. FORT has revolutionized the fitness industry by providing access to avant-garde boutique studio classes coached by leading fitness experts worldwide. Both a technology and subscription based streaming platform, FORT installs hardware and software into boutique studios, which enable the classes to be streamed live to FORT s platform. A FORT subscription gives you access to this cutting-edge, interactive, real time, unedited, and unparalleled fitness experience with unlimited content and classes from the most elite boutique studios and coaches around the world. FORT s subscribers have the opportunity to experience their favorite classes live or through their on-demand library, so you can enjoy running, spinning, barre, yoga, pilates, HIIT, mobility, bodyweight workouts, boxing classes and more anytime, anywhere. For more information, please visit www.forte.fit - ENJOY, and live Local!** Transportation Bus: 50, Damen & Webster (0.02 mi) Bus: 56, Milwaukee & Oakley/Moffat (0.56 mi) Bus: 73, Armitage & Damen (0.23 mi) Bus: 9, Ashland & Webster (0.45 mi) Bus: 132, Clybourn Metra Station (0.58 mi) Bus: 74, Fullerton & Damen (0.26 mi)

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2157 N Damen have any available units?
2157 N Damen has a unit available for $2,474 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2157 N Damen have?
Some of 2157 N Damen's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2157 N Damen currently offering any rent specials?
2157 N Damen isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2157 N Damen pet-friendly?
No, 2157 N Damen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2157 N Damen offer parking?
Yes, 2157 N Damen does offer parking.
Does 2157 N Damen have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2157 N Damen offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2157 N Damen have a pool?
No, 2157 N Damen does not have a pool.
Does 2157 N Damen have accessible units?
No, 2157 N Damen does not have accessible units.
Does 2157 N Damen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2157 N Damen has units with dishwashers.
