30 Wide lot gives this two bedroom - 1 full bath home an extra wide floor plan with incredible light. Huge bay windows lets sun pour in from the south and the west. Large common back yard for relaxing and grilling. Your own private entry for easy living. Large family room for sectional and TV - that walks into a large eat in kitchen that has space for a table. Large east in kitchen with range, microwave, and fridge w/ plenty of cabinets. 2 Bedrooms both big enough for full size bed and dresser. Large pantry/storage closet. Bathroom with tub/shower combo. Unit has gas heat and window air conditioning. The home also has its own water heater and common laundry in the common storage area. Parking available - garage 75 dollars or outdoor space 40 dollars. Dogs ok under 25 pounds with 50 dollar monthly fee, 650 minimum credit score **no exceptions** 450 one time move in fee.