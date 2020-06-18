2136 West Crystal Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Wonderful 2bed/2ba condo for rent with beautiful tree top views and sunny exposures. Features include hardwood floors, high ceilings, living room has a fireplace and plenty of dining table space. Kitchen features granite counters, ss appliances and plenty of closet space. Parking included. Pet friendly. $350 non-refundable move-in fee in lieu of a deposit. Amazing location! Enjoy the best of Division St – hip restaurants, shopping, entertainment just steps away!



Contact us to schedule a showing.