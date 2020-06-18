All apartments in Chicago
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:12 PM

2136 West Crystal Street

2136 West Crystal Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1365325
Location

2136 West Crystal Street, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Wonderful 2bed/2ba condo for rent with beautiful tree top views and sunny exposures. Features include hardwood floors, high ceilings, living room has a fireplace and plenty of dining table space. Kitchen features granite counters, ss appliances and plenty of closet space. Parking included. Pet friendly. $350 non-refundable move-in fee in lieu of a deposit. Amazing location! Enjoy the best of Division St – hip restaurants, shopping, entertainment just steps away!

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2136 West Crystal Street have any available units?
2136 West Crystal Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2136 West Crystal Street have?
Some of 2136 West Crystal Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2136 West Crystal Street currently offering any rent specials?
2136 West Crystal Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2136 West Crystal Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2136 West Crystal Street is pet friendly.
Does 2136 West Crystal Street offer parking?
Yes, 2136 West Crystal Street does offer parking.
Does 2136 West Crystal Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2136 West Crystal Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2136 West Crystal Street have a pool?
No, 2136 West Crystal Street does not have a pool.
Does 2136 West Crystal Street have accessible units?
No, 2136 West Crystal Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2136 West Crystal Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2136 West Crystal Street does not have units with dishwashers.
