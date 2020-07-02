All apartments in Chicago
2118 N Avers Ave 2
2118 N Avers Ave 2

2118 North Avers Avenue · (630) 750-6090
Location

2118 North Avers Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Awesome logan square 3 bedroom renovation! - Property Id: 311735

Gorgeous West Logan Square 3 bed with 1 bathroom avail now! 3 Bedroom Renovation, Hardwood floors throughout, central heat and air, laundry in building, granite and stainless steel appliances, cats and dogs are ok with additional fee, shared yard and 1 outdoor parking space is included!! Mozart Park is right across the street for walking your dog!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2118-n-avers-ave-chicago-il-unit-2/311735
Property Id 311735

(RLNE5945326)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2118 N Avers Ave 2 have any available units?
2118 N Avers Ave 2 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2118 N Avers Ave 2 have?
Some of 2118 N Avers Ave 2's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2118 N Avers Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2118 N Avers Ave 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2118 N Avers Ave 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2118 N Avers Ave 2 is pet friendly.
Does 2118 N Avers Ave 2 offer parking?
Yes, 2118 N Avers Ave 2 offers parking.
Does 2118 N Avers Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2118 N Avers Ave 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2118 N Avers Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 2118 N Avers Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2118 N Avers Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 2118 N Avers Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2118 N Avers Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2118 N Avers Ave 2 has units with dishwashers.
