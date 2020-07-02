2118 N Avers Ave 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Awesome logan square 3 bedroom renovation! - Property Id: 311735



Gorgeous West Logan Square 3 bed with 1 bathroom avail now! 3 Bedroom Renovation, Hardwood floors throughout, central heat and air, laundry in building, granite and stainless steel appliances, cats and dogs are ok with additional fee, shared yard and 1 outdoor parking space is included!! Mozart Park is right across the street for walking your dog!!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2118-n-avers-ave-chicago-il-unit-2/311735

