2117 West North Avenue
2117 West North Avenue

2117 West North Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 2067687
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
2117 West North Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available 7/1 or 8/1 and Second month's rent discounted -- 50% for COVID relief! Top floor, two bedroom/one bathroom apartment available in great location! 3 blocks from California blue line stop. Fantastic finishes, including espresso cabinets, 1.25" granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, espresso-stained hardwood floors throughout, imported Italian tile, oversized jacuzzi tub, double-bowl vanity. Amenities: In-unit laundry Dishwasher Garbage Disposal Central air conditioning/forced heat Private entrance Water included (tenant pays all other utilities) Free oversized storage unit in basement of main building Sorry, no smoking and no pets allowed. Must submit application for credit/background screening ($65 app fee) & provide verifiable references. No security deposit. $400 non-refundable move-in fee. Please Tenant pays all utilities except water. - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 2117 West North Avenue have any available units?
2117 West North Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2117 West North Avenue have?
Some of 2117 West North Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2117 West North Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2117 West North Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2117 West North Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2117 West North Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2117 West North Avenue offer parking?
No, 2117 West North Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2117 West North Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2117 West North Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2117 West North Avenue have a pool?
No, 2117 West North Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2117 West North Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2117 West North Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2117 West North Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2117 West North Avenue has units with dishwashers.
