2117 West North Avenue

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities

Available 7/1 or 8/1 and Second month's rent discounted -- 50% for COVID relief! Top floor, two bedroom/one bathroom apartment available in great location! 3 blocks from California blue line stop. Fantastic finishes, including espresso cabinets, 1.25" granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, espresso-stained hardwood floors throughout, imported Italian tile, oversized jacuzzi tub, double-bowl vanity. Amenities: In-unit laundry Dishwasher Garbage Disposal Central air conditioning/forced heat Private entrance Water included (tenant pays all other utilities) Free oversized storage unit in basement of main building Sorry, no smoking and no pets allowed. Must submit application for credit/background screening ($65 app fee) & provide verifiable references. No security deposit. $400 non-refundable move-in fee. Please Tenant pays all utilities except water. - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty



Contact us to schedule a showing.