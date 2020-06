Amenities

Welcome to the 2048 W Chase! Huge 2bd, 1bath, Lots of closets, Hardwood floors, Lots of windows, Heat: Included Water: Included Cooking gas: Not included No Security deposit, Move-in fee: STD/1BR $300 Pet fee: $20/month/pet (Limit 2) Please note: photos might be from a different unit located in the same building If you're interested in viewing please contact me: 312-933-7055 Alex Ilic M. Broker



Terms: One year lease