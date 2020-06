Amenities

Lovable two bedroom, one bathroom in the heart of Hermosa features heat and water included, newer kitchen, spacious living area, hardwood flooring throughout, tiled bathroom, large bedrooms, lots of closet space, cats are welcome, and parking is available. Close to restaurants, shopping, parks, schools and public transportation. Won't Last Long! Call Today!



Terms: One year lease