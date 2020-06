Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Enjoy this cozy and bright 3 bedroom unit in the heart of Wicker Park! Exposed brick fireplace, separate living room and dining room, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and dishwasher. Private back deck with tandem parking included! Close to Damen and Division Blue Line. Just steps aways from good food and entertainment in the neighborhood! WONT LAST LONG! May 1st Move in.



Terms: One year lease