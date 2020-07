Amenities

hardwood floors ceiling fan extra storage oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities

PINKLINE COMMUTERS - DAMEN STOP ONLY ONE BLOCK AWAY, PILSEN VINTAGE BUILDING - CUTE & COZY 1ST FLOOR UNIT AVAILABLE NOW, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, HIGH CEILINGS, HARDWOOD FLOORS THRU-OUT, DEN CAN BE USED AS OFFICE, CLOSET OR FOR EXTRA STORAGE, 1 BLOCK AWAY FROM HARRISON PARK, NATIONAL MUSEUM OF MEXICAN ART, NEAR 18TH STREET RESTAURANTS/BARS/STORES/SHOPPING, UIC. THERE IS NO LAUNDRY ON SITE OR IN UNIT - LAUNDROMAT NEARBY.