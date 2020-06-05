All apartments in Chicago
2043 N Leavitt
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

2043 N Leavitt

2043 North Leavitt Street · No Longer Available
Location

2043 North Leavitt Street, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***Email, please, for fastest response***HUGE 1 BED DEN IN BUCKTOWN, AVAILABLE JUNE 1! Highly desirable neighborhood - close to Margie's Candies, The Map Room, and Ipsento Coffee! Conveniently located near the Western Blue Line stop and easy access to 90/94. This large one bedroom plus den comes with ample storage and a huge bonus room that could be office/den/spare bedroom. Pet Friendly! All Tenants Must Secure Renter's Insurance For Lease Duration. $20/mo bundled service fee. Tenant sets up electricity and natural gas.No Security Deposit, One-Time Nonrefundable Move-In Fee! Solid Credit, Verifiable Income Approx $56,000/Year (Combined), Clean Backgrounds. Use Our $50 App To Apply.*Emails Only, Please. Fastest, Most Thorough Response Through Email!*Listed by Licensed Il Leasing AgentAshley Bogert - Westward360 Llc Westward3601120

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2043 N Leavitt have any available units?
2043 N Leavitt doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 2043 N Leavitt currently offering any rent specials?
2043 N Leavitt isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2043 N Leavitt pet-friendly?
Yes, 2043 N Leavitt is pet friendly.
Does 2043 N Leavitt offer parking?
No, 2043 N Leavitt does not offer parking.
Does 2043 N Leavitt have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2043 N Leavitt does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2043 N Leavitt have a pool?
No, 2043 N Leavitt does not have a pool.
Does 2043 N Leavitt have accessible units?
No, 2043 N Leavitt does not have accessible units.
Does 2043 N Leavitt have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2043 N Leavitt has units with dishwashers.
Does 2043 N Leavitt have units with air conditioning?
No, 2043 N Leavitt does not have units with air conditioning.
