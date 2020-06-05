2043 N Leavitt

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

***Email, please, for fastest response***HUGE 1 BED DEN IN BUCKTOWN, AVAILABLE JUNE 1! Highly desirable neighborhood - close to Margie's Candies, The Map Room, and Ipsento Coffee! Conveniently located near the Western Blue Line stop and easy access to 90/94. This large one bedroom plus den comes with ample storage and a huge bonus room that could be office/den/spare bedroom. Pet Friendly! All Tenants Must Secure Renter's Insurance For Lease Duration. $20/mo bundled service fee. Tenant sets up electricity and natural gas.No Security Deposit, One-Time Nonrefundable Move-In Fee! Solid Credit, Verifiable Income Approx $56,000/Year (Combined), Clean Backgrounds. Use Our $50 App To Apply.*Emails Only, Please. Fastest, Most Thorough Response Through Email!*Listed by Licensed Il Leasing AgentAshley Bogert - Westward360 Llc Westward3601120