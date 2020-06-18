2028 North Sawyer Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This gorgeous Logan Square walk-up has it all! The updated, spacious unit is perfect for entertaining. The massive combined living and dining rooms offer plenty of space for couches, tables, desks, and so much more! The kitchen boasts luxurious finishes and a separate island creating more usable counter space. Each bedroom has enough space for a queen size bed and the bathroom has two sinks. The back deck and backyard are perfect for the spring, summer and fall! Pet-friendly. Garage parking additional $125 per month.

Contact us to schedule a showing.