All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2028 North Sawyer Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2028 North Sawyer Avenue
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:12 PM

2028 North Sawyer Avenue

2028 North Sawyer Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1352429
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Logan Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2028 North Sawyer Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This gorgeous Logan Square walk-up has it all! The updated, spacious unit is perfect for entertaining. The massive combined living and dining rooms offer plenty of space for couches, tables, desks, and so much more! The kitchen boasts luxurious finishes and a separate island creating more usable counter space. Each bedroom has enough space for a queen size bed and the bathroom has two sinks. The back deck and backyard are perfect for the spring, summer and fall! Pet-friendly. Garage parking additional $125 per month.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2028 North Sawyer Avenue have any available units?
2028 North Sawyer Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2028 North Sawyer Avenue have?
Some of 2028 North Sawyer Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2028 North Sawyer Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2028 North Sawyer Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2028 North Sawyer Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2028 North Sawyer Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2028 North Sawyer Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2028 North Sawyer Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2028 North Sawyer Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2028 North Sawyer Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2028 North Sawyer Avenue have a pool?
No, 2028 North Sawyer Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2028 North Sawyer Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2028 North Sawyer Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2028 North Sawyer Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2028 North Sawyer Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2028 North Sawyer Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1135 W. Pratt
1135 W Pratt Blvd
Chicago, IL 60626
1800 N Milwaukee
1800 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60647
Artista 55
5525 North Winthrop Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640
Elevate Lincoln Park
2526 North Lincoln Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
1036 N. Dearborn
1036 N Dearborn St
Chicago, IL 60610
5512 S. Hyde Park Boulevard
5512 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60637
1215 W Diversey
1215 W Diversey Pkwy
Chicago, IL 60614
2535-39 N Southport
2535 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity