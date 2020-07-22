All apartments in Chicago
2025 W Melrose St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2025 W Melrose St

2025 West Melrose Street · (786) 622-6882
Location

2025 West Melrose Street, Chicago, IL 60618
North Center

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1895 · Avail. now

$1,895

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Condo quality @ lakeview, In unit W/D. 2 bed - Property Id: 272948

Rehabbed 2 bedroom/ 1 bathroom in Lakeview. Updated kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. High ceilings, Laundry in the unit. Walking distances to all the wonderful nightlife, restaurants, and shopping the area has to offer. Don't delay requesting a showing, this won't be on the market for long!

**VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE**

Leopoldo Gutierrez

Leasing Agent
Cell: (786) 622-6882
Office: (773) 782-1000
liveherehomes. com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2025-w-melrose-st-chicago-il/272948
Property Id 272948

(RLNE5944897)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2025 W Melrose St have any available units?
2025 W Melrose St has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2025 W Melrose St have?
Some of 2025 W Melrose St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2025 W Melrose St currently offering any rent specials?
2025 W Melrose St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2025 W Melrose St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2025 W Melrose St is pet friendly.
Does 2025 W Melrose St offer parking?
No, 2025 W Melrose St does not offer parking.
Does 2025 W Melrose St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2025 W Melrose St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2025 W Melrose St have a pool?
No, 2025 W Melrose St does not have a pool.
Does 2025 W Melrose St have accessible units?
No, 2025 W Melrose St does not have accessible units.
Does 2025 W Melrose St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2025 W Melrose St has units with dishwashers.
