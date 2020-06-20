All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

1995 W Roscoe St 2R

1995 West Roscoe Street · No Longer Available
Location

1995 West Roscoe Street, Chicago, IL 60657
North Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
Unit 2R Available 07/01/20 1995 WEST ROSCOE STREET, #2R - Property Id: 282703

4 Bed, 2 Ba Duplex Up in PRIME Roscoe Village Location!
4 bed, 2 bath unit available 7/1 in Chicago's highly sought after Roscoe Village neighborhood! Live close to it all in this prime location. Enjoy a short stroll to coffee shops, unbeatable parks, farmer's markets, nightlife, restaurants and public transportation. Hardwood floors, a spacious living room and lots of sunlight are the first features you see upon entering. Two bedrooms and two full baths on each level! In unit laundry and dishwasher. Central heat and central AC. Bring your friendly pet along for a pet fee of $50!

Amenities:
Laundry, Duplex, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen, Laundry In Unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282703
Property Id 282703

(RLNE5852701)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1995 W Roscoe St 2R have any available units?
1995 W Roscoe St 2R doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1995 W Roscoe St 2R have?
Some of 1995 W Roscoe St 2R's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1995 W Roscoe St 2R currently offering any rent specials?
1995 W Roscoe St 2R isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1995 W Roscoe St 2R pet-friendly?
Yes, 1995 W Roscoe St 2R is pet friendly.
Does 1995 W Roscoe St 2R offer parking?
No, 1995 W Roscoe St 2R does not offer parking.
Does 1995 W Roscoe St 2R have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1995 W Roscoe St 2R offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1995 W Roscoe St 2R have a pool?
No, 1995 W Roscoe St 2R does not have a pool.
Does 1995 W Roscoe St 2R have accessible units?
No, 1995 W Roscoe St 2R does not have accessible units.
Does 1995 W Roscoe St 2R have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1995 W Roscoe St 2R has units with dishwashers.
