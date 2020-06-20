1995 W Roscoe St 2R

Amenities

Unit 2R Available 07/01/20 1995 WEST ROSCOE STREET, #2R - Property Id: 282703



4 Bed, 2 Ba Duplex Up in PRIME Roscoe Village Location!

4 bed, 2 bath unit available 7/1 in Chicago's highly sought after Roscoe Village neighborhood! Live close to it all in this prime location. Enjoy a short stroll to coffee shops, unbeatable parks, farmer's markets, nightlife, restaurants and public transportation. Hardwood floors, a spacious living room and lots of sunlight are the first features you see upon entering. Two bedrooms and two full baths on each level! In unit laundry and dishwasher. Central heat and central AC. Bring your friendly pet along for a pet fee of $50!



