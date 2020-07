Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Vintage 2 BED PLUS OFFICE and 1 full bath, in the amazing Armitage Corridor. Located on the top floor (3rd) and only 3 units total. Kitchen was updated with granite counter tops and a breakfast bar. Hardwood floors. Central heat/ac. 1 full bath. Living room faces West and allows for abundant natural sunlight. Separate office/den or guest room. Garage parking available for an additional $150/month. No security deposit. Pets considered on case by case. Coin laundry located on-site. Available for an August 1 lease start.