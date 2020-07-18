All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1925 W Argyle St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1925 W Argyle St
Last updated July 1 2020 at 6:59 PM

1925 W Argyle St

1925 West Argyle Street · (773) 321-8227
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lincoln Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1925 West Argyle Street, Chicago, IL 60640
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,345

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
coffee bar
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
Super spacious 1 BR/1 BA in amazing Ravenswood Location! Quiet block near grocery, restaurants, shopping, coffee shops, the brown line and Metra.

Apartment has a large bedrooms, eat-in kitchen, spacious living room, plus additional sun room and brand new windows.
Hardwood Floors throughout, updated kitchen and bathroom, decorative fireplace, and great vintage touches.
Heat and water included in rent.
Non-permit street parking
Cats and small dogs okay

Video Walk-through available!

Avail 8/1
Contact Julie to set up a showing!
Stark Chicago Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1925 W Argyle St have any available units?
1925 W Argyle St has a unit available for $1,345 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1925 W Argyle St have?
Some of 1925 W Argyle St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1925 W Argyle St currently offering any rent specials?
1925 W Argyle St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1925 W Argyle St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1925 W Argyle St is pet friendly.
Does 1925 W Argyle St offer parking?
No, 1925 W Argyle St does not offer parking.
Does 1925 W Argyle St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1925 W Argyle St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1925 W Argyle St have a pool?
No, 1925 W Argyle St does not have a pool.
Does 1925 W Argyle St have accessible units?
No, 1925 W Argyle St does not have accessible units.
Does 1925 W Argyle St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1925 W Argyle St does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1925 W Argyle St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Common Simonds
851 West Montrose Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
1063 COLUMBIA
1063 W Columbia Ave
Chicago, IL 60626
2200 W Foster Ave
2200 W Foster Ave
Chicago, IL 60625
2041 E 75th
2041 E 75th St
Chicago, IL 60649
430 West Diversey
430 W Diversey Pkwy
Chicago, IL 60614
1001 South State
1001 S State St
Chicago, IL 60605
The Shoreham at Lakeshore East
400 E South Water St
Chicago, IL 60601
The Bernardin
747 N Wabash Ave
Chicago, IL 60611

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity