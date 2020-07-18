1925 W Argyle St

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar

Super spacious 1 BR/1 BA in amazing Ravenswood Location! Quiet block near grocery, restaurants, shopping, coffee shops, the brown line and Metra.



Apartment has a large bedrooms, eat-in kitchen, spacious living room, plus additional sun room and brand new windows.

Hardwood Floors throughout, updated kitchen and bathroom, decorative fireplace, and great vintage touches.

Heat and water included in rent.

Non-permit street parking

Cats and small dogs okay



Video Walk-through available!



Avail 8/1

Contact Julie to set up a showing!

Stark Chicago Property Management