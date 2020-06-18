1924 N Damen Ave 2

Amenities

Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 Great Location 2Bedroom in Bucktown!!! - Property Id: 266545



Take advantage of a rare opportunity to rent space within a charming cottage in the heart of Chicago's popular Bucktown neighborhood. Ideally located on Damen Avenue, a destination for boutique shopping and dining, our two- bedroom apartment offers a generous sun-filled living space with hardwood floors, updated kitchen, queen-sized bedrooms, and central A/C. Laundry is conveniently located on site and pets are welcome.

Enjoy this lively part of town steps from buses and trains, beautiful residential blocks, and the amazing 606 trail system connecting dynamic nearby areas. Contact us for more information and to learn of upcoming availability.



Availability: 7/1

Price:$1995

Location:1924 N Damen Ave



Move in fee in lieu of security Deposit.

(RLNE5848294)