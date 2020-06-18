1924 N Damen Ave 2

Amenities
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 Great Location 2Bedroom in Bucktown!!! - Property Id: 266545
Take advantage of a rare opportunity to rent space within a charming cottage in the heart of Chicago's popular Bucktown neighborhood. Ideally located on Damen Avenue, a destination for boutique shopping and dining, our two- bedroom apartment offers a generous sun-filled living space with hardwood floors, updated kitchen, queen-sized bedrooms, and central A/C. Laundry is conveniently located on site and pets are welcome.
Enjoy this lively part of town steps from buses and trains, beautiful residential blocks, and the amazing 606 trail system connecting dynamic nearby areas. Contact us for more information and to learn of upcoming availability.
Availability: 7/1
Price:$1995
Location:1924 N Damen Ave
Apartment Amenities
Natural Lighting
Efficient Appliance
Gas Range
Hardwood Floors
Microwave
Dishwasher
Washer/Dryer
Move in fee in lieu of security Deposit.
Move in fee in lieu of security Deposit.
