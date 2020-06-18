All apartments in Chicago
1924 N Damen Ave 2
1924 N Damen Ave 2

1924 North Damen Avenue · (630) 999-1767
Location

1924 North Damen Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 Great Location 2Bedroom in Bucktown!!! - Property Id: 266545

Take advantage of a rare opportunity to rent space within a charming cottage in the heart of Chicago's popular Bucktown neighborhood. Ideally located on Damen Avenue, a destination for boutique shopping and dining, our two- bedroom apartment offers a generous sun-filled living space with hardwood floors, updated kitchen, queen-sized bedrooms, and central A/C. Laundry is conveniently located on site and pets are welcome.
Enjoy this lively part of town steps from buses and trains, beautiful residential blocks, and the amazing 606 trail system connecting dynamic nearby areas. Contact us for more information and to learn of upcoming availability.

Availability: 7/1
Price:$1995
Location:1924 N Damen Ave

Apartment Amenities
Natural Lighting
Efficient Appliance
Gas Range
Hardwood Floors
Microwave
Dishwasher
Washer/Dryer
Move in fee in lieu of security Deposit.
-Peak Realty. Please contact agent for availability and application. 630.999.1767 DO NOT APPLY THROUGH TURBO TENANT!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266545
Property Id 266545

(RLNE5848294)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1924 N Damen Ave 2 have any available units?
1924 N Damen Ave 2 has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1924 N Damen Ave 2 have?
Some of 1924 N Damen Ave 2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1924 N Damen Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1924 N Damen Ave 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1924 N Damen Ave 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1924 N Damen Ave 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1924 N Damen Ave 2 offer parking?
No, 1924 N Damen Ave 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1924 N Damen Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1924 N Damen Ave 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1924 N Damen Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 1924 N Damen Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1924 N Damen Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 1924 N Damen Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1924 N Damen Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1924 N Damen Ave 2 has units with dishwashers.
