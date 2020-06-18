1917 West Berteau Avenue

Amenities

Fantastic and rarely available two bedroom unit in North Center/Lincoln Square! (Coonley school district too!) The last tenant stayed for 11+ years! Unit was just freshly painted and has individual gas forced-air furnace heat, and central AC for when the summer heats up! Newer kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space, including a breakfast bar - great for socializing! Breakfast area adjacent to the kitchen has also been used by prior tenants as a sitting area overlooking the rear yard & as a home office. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, except for carpeted master bedroom. Awesome pocket doors between living and dining rooms, plus a built-in hutch. Master bedroom is huge and easily accommodates a queen or king bed with bedside tables. Coin-op laundry is in the basement. Gorgeous exterior with true curb appeal! Extra wide lot provides for a really bright living space, as well as multiple areas for patios and BBQs in the rear yard! Metra and CTA Brown line stops are very close, and it's a short walk to restaurants, shopping, the Old Town School, Davis Theater and more along Lincoln Ave! Don't let this one get away!