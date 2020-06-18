All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1917 West Berteau Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1917 West Berteau Avenue
Last updated May 1 2020 at 5:08 PM

1917 West Berteau Avenue

1917 West Berteau Avenue · (773) 230-6997
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
North Center
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1917 West Berteau Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
North Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
media room
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
media room
Fantastic and rarely available two bedroom unit in North Center/Lincoln Square! (Coonley school district too!) The last tenant stayed for 11+ years! Unit was just freshly painted and has individual gas forced-air furnace heat, and central AC for when the summer heats up! Newer kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space, including a breakfast bar - great for socializing! Breakfast area adjacent to the kitchen has also been used by prior tenants as a sitting area overlooking the rear yard & as a home office. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, except for carpeted master bedroom. Awesome pocket doors between living and dining rooms, plus a built-in hutch. Master bedroom is huge and easily accommodates a queen or king bed with bedside tables. Coin-op laundry is in the basement. Gorgeous exterior with true curb appeal! Extra wide lot provides for a really bright living space, as well as multiple areas for patios and BBQs in the rear yard! Metra and CTA Brown line stops are very close, and it's a short walk to restaurants, shopping, the Old Town School, Davis Theater and more along Lincoln Ave! Don't let this one get away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1917 West Berteau Avenue have any available units?
1917 West Berteau Avenue has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1917 West Berteau Avenue have?
Some of 1917 West Berteau Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1917 West Berteau Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1917 West Berteau Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1917 West Berteau Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1917 West Berteau Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1917 West Berteau Avenue offer parking?
No, 1917 West Berteau Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1917 West Berteau Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1917 West Berteau Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1917 West Berteau Avenue have a pool?
No, 1917 West Berteau Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1917 West Berteau Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1917 West Berteau Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1917 West Berteau Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1917 West Berteau Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1917 West Berteau Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

768 W. Jackson
768 W Jackson Blvd
Chicago, IL 60661
5237-5245 S. Kenwood Avenue
5237-5245 S Kenwood Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
5400-5406 S. Maryland Avenue
5400-5406 S Maryland Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
3521-29 1/2 N Broadway
3521 1/2 N Broadway
Chicago, IL 60657
5300 S Drexel
5300 S Drexel Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
1919-31 W Winona
1919 West Winona Street
Chicago, IL 60640
Century Tower
182 West Lake Street
Chicago, IL 60601
1103 W Cornelia Ave
1103 West Cornelia Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity