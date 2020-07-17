All apartments in Chicago
1906 W Chicago Ave 2F

1906 West Chicago Avenue · (872) 704-0744
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1906 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2F · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
1906 WEST CHICAGO AVENUE, #2F - Property Id: 303088

Amazing 3B 2B in West Town with walk-in closet, dishwasher & onsite laundry. Available Immediately!
This 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom apartment located in the West Town area is available IMMEDIATELY! Private entrance, recently rehabbed, hardwood floors throughout the whole apartment, updated kitchen with SS appliances and a dishwasher, decent size bedrooms the master bedroom has a walk-in closet, space for an in-home office or den, gas heating, and A/C system, free laundry in the building and private area perfect relaxing this summer. Small pet permitted. Presented by Fulton Grace Realty.

Amenities:
Fireplace, Outdoor Space, Dishwasher, Hardwood
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1906-w-chicago-ave-chicago-il-unit-2f/303088
Property Id 303088

(RLNE5940424)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1906 W Chicago Ave 2F have any available units?
1906 W Chicago Ave 2F has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1906 W Chicago Ave 2F have?
Some of 1906 W Chicago Ave 2F's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1906 W Chicago Ave 2F currently offering any rent specials?
1906 W Chicago Ave 2F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1906 W Chicago Ave 2F pet-friendly?
Yes, 1906 W Chicago Ave 2F is pet friendly.
Does 1906 W Chicago Ave 2F offer parking?
No, 1906 W Chicago Ave 2F does not offer parking.
Does 1906 W Chicago Ave 2F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1906 W Chicago Ave 2F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1906 W Chicago Ave 2F have a pool?
No, 1906 W Chicago Ave 2F does not have a pool.
Does 1906 W Chicago Ave 2F have accessible units?
No, 1906 W Chicago Ave 2F does not have accessible units.
Does 1906 W Chicago Ave 2F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1906 W Chicago Ave 2F has units with dishwashers.
