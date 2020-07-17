1906 W Chicago Ave 2F

Amenities
1906 WEST CHICAGO AVENUE, #2F - Property Id: 303088
Amazing 3B 2B in West Town with walk-in closet, dishwasher & onsite laundry. Available Immediately!
This 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom apartment located in the West Town area is available IMMEDIATELY! Private entrance, recently rehabbed, hardwood floors throughout the whole apartment, updated kitchen with SS appliances and a dishwasher, decent size bedrooms the master bedroom has a walk-in closet, space for an in-home office or den, gas heating, and A/C system, free laundry in the building and private area perfect relaxing this summer. Small pet permitted. Presented by Fulton Grace Realty.
Fireplace, Outdoor Space, Dishwasher, Hardwood
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1906-w-chicago-ave-chicago-il-unit-2f/303088
