Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

1825 North Wolcott

1825 North Wolcott Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1825 North Wolcott Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
Logan Square

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
- larger main living space - great water pressure in vintage bathroom - older kitchenette w/ good cabinet space and room for a small 4 top table - hardwood floors - FREE HEAT! - hardwood floors - laundry in building - 3 blocks the corner from Winnemac park - 1 block to 2 bus lines - under half mile walk to El or Metra - building engineer on call - professional management company with over 40 years experience - 24 hour emergency call center - no security deposit Corner building at Foster & Wolcott Call ICM Properties, Inc. for details or to arrange a showing @ 773 549-5443 To see a list of other ICM properties in your price range go to our website @ http://www.icmproperties.com/find.php

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1825 North Wolcott have any available units?
1825 North Wolcott doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1825 North Wolcott have?
Some of 1825 North Wolcott's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1825 North Wolcott currently offering any rent specials?
1825 North Wolcott isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1825 North Wolcott pet-friendly?
No, 1825 North Wolcott is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1825 North Wolcott offer parking?
No, 1825 North Wolcott does not offer parking.
Does 1825 North Wolcott have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1825 North Wolcott does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1825 North Wolcott have a pool?
No, 1825 North Wolcott does not have a pool.
Does 1825 North Wolcott have accessible units?
No, 1825 North Wolcott does not have accessible units.
Does 1825 North Wolcott have units with dishwashers?
No, 1825 North Wolcott does not have units with dishwashers.
