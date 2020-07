Amenities

Duplex on Logan Square



Quiet street in just blocks from the action!



This spacious Logan Square urban oasis sits just 1/2 a block from an entrance to the New Bloomingdale Trail. It's just 4 blocks from the blue line CTA stop at California. Nearly 2000 sqft of living space plus an additional 400 sqft of storage. Living space includes two large bedrooms, one small bedroom (all with built in in closets), two living rooms and two full baths as well as a spacious kitchen with dishwasher. Free laundry is included the basement. Ready for August 1st move in!



$1800 per month $1200 security deposit + pet deposit (if applicable -$250/cat and $350/dog). An application fee will be collected by Turbotenant.

