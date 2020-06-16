All apartments in Chicago
1822 South Bishop Street
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:13 PM

1822 South Bishop Street

1822 South Bishop Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1524673
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1822 South Bishop Street, Chicago, IL 60608
Lower West Side

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Adorable 1 bed 1 bath loft avail NOW - dishwasher, w/d in unit, pet friendly!
Very pretty 1 bed 1 bath LOFT in Pilsen available 4/1. Lots of light and tall ceilings! Hardwood floors throughout, spacious bedroom, eat-in kitchen with open floor plan (living-dining combo) dishwasher, central heat/ac and parking available for additional $150. Pets ok with additional $35/mo pet rent.

Amenities:
Loft, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Eat In Kitchen, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1822 South Bishop Street have any available units?
1822 South Bishop Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1822 South Bishop Street have?
Some of 1822 South Bishop Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1822 South Bishop Street currently offering any rent specials?
1822 South Bishop Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1822 South Bishop Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1822 South Bishop Street is pet friendly.
Does 1822 South Bishop Street offer parking?
Yes, 1822 South Bishop Street does offer parking.
Does 1822 South Bishop Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1822 South Bishop Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1822 South Bishop Street have a pool?
No, 1822 South Bishop Street does not have a pool.
Does 1822 South Bishop Street have accessible units?
No, 1822 South Bishop Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1822 South Bishop Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1822 South Bishop Street has units with dishwashers.
