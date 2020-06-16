1822 South Bishop Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Adorable 1 bed 1 bath loft avail NOW - dishwasher, w/d in unit, pet friendly!

Very pretty 1 bed 1 bath LOFT in Pilsen available 4/1. Lots of light and tall ceilings! Hardwood floors throughout, spacious bedroom, eat-in kitchen with open floor plan (living-dining combo) dishwasher, central heat/ac and parking available for additional $150. Pets ok with additional $35/mo pet rent.



Amenities:

Loft, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Eat In Kitchen, Laundry In Unit

Contact us to schedule a showing.