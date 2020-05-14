All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 28 2020 at 7:05 AM

1820 N Marshfield Ave

1820 North Marshfield Avenue · (312) 909-1799
Location

1820 North Marshfield Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4 coach · Avail. Aug 1

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
dog park
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
hot tub
Adorable one-of-kind coach house that lives like a SFH - 2 floors with open living concept, large master bedroom with walk-in closet and spa-like bath with heated floors. 3 bedrooms with BONUS room that could easily be an office, mud room, or playroom. ROOMMATES TAKE NOTE: All three bedroom sizes vary; master can fit king bed with a lot of furniture, second bedroom can fit queen with a lot of furniture, third bedroom can fit queen with small dresser. Main living space is a lot wider than pictures depict. The unit was painted a light gray color 10 months ago. More storage than you could ask for, full-sized laundry in its own laundry room, central A/C and heat, located across from the 606 entrance (and dog park, unit is pet friendly) and ONE block from Metra Clyborn stop. Ashland bus, North Ave bus, Armitage bus one block away and walking distance to Blue line, bars, restaurants, parks, and all that Wicker park/Bucktown has to offer. Beautiful street, friendly neighbors, awesome landlords - look no further....check it out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1820 N Marshfield Ave have any available units?
1820 N Marshfield Ave has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1820 N Marshfield Ave have?
Some of 1820 N Marshfield Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1820 N Marshfield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1820 N Marshfield Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1820 N Marshfield Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1820 N Marshfield Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1820 N Marshfield Ave offer parking?
No, 1820 N Marshfield Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1820 N Marshfield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1820 N Marshfield Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1820 N Marshfield Ave have a pool?
No, 1820 N Marshfield Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1820 N Marshfield Ave have accessible units?
No, 1820 N Marshfield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1820 N Marshfield Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1820 N Marshfield Ave has units with dishwashers.
