1820 N Marshfield Ave

Adorable one-of-kind coach house that lives like a SFH - 2 floors with open living concept, large master bedroom with walk-in closet and spa-like bath with heated floors. 3 bedrooms with BONUS room that could easily be an office, mud room, or playroom. ROOMMATES TAKE NOTE: All three bedroom sizes vary; master can fit king bed with a lot of furniture, second bedroom can fit queen with a lot of furniture, third bedroom can fit queen with small dresser. Main living space is a lot wider than pictures depict. The unit was painted a light gray color 10 months ago. More storage than you could ask for, full-sized laundry in its own laundry room, central A/C and heat, located across from the 606 entrance (and dog park, unit is pet friendly) and ONE block from Metra Clyborn stop. Ashland bus, North Ave bus, Armitage bus one block away and walking distance to Blue line, bars, restaurants, parks, and all that Wicker park/Bucktown has to offer. Beautiful street, friendly neighbors, awesome landlords - look no further....check it out!