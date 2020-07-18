All apartments in Chicago
1819 West Cortland Street
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:40 AM

1819 West Cortland Street

1819 West Cortland Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 2017439
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1819 West Cortland Street, Chicago, IL 60622
Logan Square

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Spacious 2B 2B CH in Bucktown with W/D and Dishwasher. Available 6/18
This spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom coach house located in great Bucktown location is available 6/18. Sunny with hardwood and carpeted floors, kitchen with SS appliances, dishwasher and lots of cabinet space, decent size bedrooms with walk in closets, a den, two full tiled bathrooms where one of them has double vanities, W/D in unit, central A/C and heat system, lots of storage space, yard and a back deck perfect for hanging out and BBQ with family and friends to enjoy the summer. Small dogs permitted for an additional fee of $300. Presented by Fulton Grace Realty.
Andrew Wright
Fulton Grace Realty
312-702-9578
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1819 West Cortland Street have any available units?
1819 West Cortland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1819 West Cortland Street have?
Some of 1819 West Cortland Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1819 West Cortland Street currently offering any rent specials?
1819 West Cortland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1819 West Cortland Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1819 West Cortland Street is pet friendly.
Does 1819 West Cortland Street offer parking?
No, 1819 West Cortland Street does not offer parking.
Does 1819 West Cortland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1819 West Cortland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1819 West Cortland Street have a pool?
No, 1819 West Cortland Street does not have a pool.
Does 1819 West Cortland Street have accessible units?
No, 1819 West Cortland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1819 West Cortland Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1819 West Cortland Street has units with dishwashers.
