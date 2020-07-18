1819 West Cortland Street

Amenities

Spacious 2B 2B CH in Bucktown with W/D and Dishwasher. Available 6/18

This spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom coach house located in great Bucktown location is available 6/18. Sunny with hardwood and carpeted floors, kitchen with SS appliances, dishwasher and lots of cabinet space, decent size bedrooms with walk in closets, a den, two full tiled bathrooms where one of them has double vanities, W/D in unit, central A/C and heat system, lots of storage space, yard and a back deck perfect for hanging out and BBQ with family and friends to enjoy the summer. Small dogs permitted for an additional fee of $300. Presented by Fulton Grace Realty.

Andrew Wright

Fulton Grace Realty

312-702-9578

Contact us to schedule a showing.