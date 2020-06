Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Unit 2 Available 06/01/20 NEW ROGERS PARK 2BED/1BATH REHABBED W/HUGE DECK - Property Id: 256248



This completely rehabbed 2 bed/1 bath unit is centrally located to public transit and shopping. Located on the top floor of the building you enter into a chefs kitchen with quartz breakfast bar, SS appliances including a dishwasher. The kitchen opens up to your living room with gigantic deck. The unit offers 2 bedrooms both with ample closet space and both rooms feature remote ceiling fans and can fit queen sized beds. Brand new in unit washer and dryer is conveniently located right outside both of the bedrooms. Parking available for $100 monthly. Small dogs and cats allowed.



$1,675 monthly rent

$600 non-refundable move in fee(No security deposit)

$250 non-refundable pet fee one time



This is a great unit in a great community. Act quickly and reach out for a showing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/256248

Property Id 256248



(RLNE5684728)