1800 S Ashland Ave
Last updated May 30 2020 at 8:15 PM

1800 S Ashland Ave

1800 South Ashland Avenue · (312) 857-3741
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1800 South Ashland Avenue, Chicago, IL 60608
Lower West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
e-payments
internet access
online portal
**PLEASE EMAIL, dont call, for fastest and most thorough response -- email by replying to this ad directly. Receive virtual tour with response!**Ready July 1 - NEWER CONSTRUCTION IN THE HEART OF EVER-CONVENIENT PILSEN! COMMUTER'S PARADISE w/Walk Score of 96!! PET FRIENDLY BUILDING WITH FULL-SIZED, HIGH END APPLIANCES THROUGHOUT. THE DEVELOPERS DIDN'T SKIMP; COME AND ENVISION YOUR NEXT HOME! FEATURES: High 10-ft Ceilings, In-Unit Full-Size Front-Loader Laundry!, Quartz Countertops, Soft-close Shaker-style Cabinets, Central A/C, All-Stainless Appliances, Huge Newer Designer Windows.BUILDING FEATURES: Techie Mgmt Company (24/7 online maintenance requests, pay rent online, sign lease online), High-end security features allow you to buzz in guests through your cellphone, custom bike installation in basement, artist mural in back stairwell foyer, so much more! RENTERS PAY ALL UTILITIES (HEAT/GAS, ELECTRIC, CABLE, INTERNET), and to secure renter's insurance for lease duration. TENANT WILL PAY MONTHLY $20 BUNDLED SERVICE FEE, WHICH INCL BUILDING SERVICES AND REGULATORY COMPLIANCE.**PLEASE EMAIL, dont call, for fastest and most thorough response -- email by replying to this ad directly. Receive virtual tour with response!**Listed by Licensed IL Broker JUSTINE DAMOUR - Westward360 Westward3601195

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1800 S Ashland Ave have any available units?
1800 S Ashland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1800 S Ashland Ave have?
Some of 1800 S Ashland Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1800 S Ashland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1800 S Ashland Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1800 S Ashland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1800 S Ashland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1800 S Ashland Ave offer parking?
No, 1800 S Ashland Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1800 S Ashland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1800 S Ashland Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1800 S Ashland Ave have a pool?
No, 1800 S Ashland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1800 S Ashland Ave have accessible units?
No, 1800 S Ashland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1800 S Ashland Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1800 S Ashland Ave has units with dishwashers.
