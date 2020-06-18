1800 S Ashland Ave

Amenities

**PLEASE EMAIL, dont call, for fastest and most thorough response -- email by replying to this ad directly. Receive virtual tour with response!**Ready July 1 - NEWER CONSTRUCTION IN THE HEART OF EVER-CONVENIENT PILSEN! COMMUTER'S PARADISE w/Walk Score of 96!! PET FRIENDLY BUILDING WITH FULL-SIZED, HIGH END APPLIANCES THROUGHOUT. THE DEVELOPERS DIDN'T SKIMP; COME AND ENVISION YOUR NEXT HOME! FEATURES: High 10-ft Ceilings, In-Unit Full-Size Front-Loader Laundry!, Quartz Countertops, Soft-close Shaker-style Cabinets, Central A/C, All-Stainless Appliances, Huge Newer Designer Windows.BUILDING FEATURES: Techie Mgmt Company (24/7 online maintenance requests, pay rent online, sign lease online), High-end security features allow you to buzz in guests through your cellphone, custom bike installation in basement, artist mural in back stairwell foyer, so much more! RENTERS PAY ALL UTILITIES (HEAT/GAS, ELECTRIC, CABLE, INTERNET), and to secure renter's insurance for lease duration. TENANT WILL PAY MONTHLY $20 BUNDLED SERVICE FEE, WHICH INCL BUILDING SERVICES AND REGULATORY COMPLIANCE.**PLEASE EMAIL, dont call, for fastest and most thorough response -- email by replying to this ad directly. Receive virtual tour with response!**Listed by Licensed IL Broker JUSTINE DAMOUR - Westward360 Westward3601195