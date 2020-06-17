180 West Randolph St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse coffee bar concierge elevator gym green community parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage hot tub lobby media room sauna

PENTHOUSE UNIT C7 | 2 BED | 2 BATH | ALCOVE | ENTIRE 38TH FLOOR | AMAZING TERRACE THAT WRAPS AROUND THE WHOLE BUILDING | CUSTOM HARDWOOD FLOORING | CUSTOM CHEF'S KITCHEN WITH HIGH END APPLIANCES & QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS | FULL-SIZE WHIRLPOOL WASHER & DRYER | WALL-MOUNTED GAS FIREPLACE | WALK-IN CLOSET | DEN AREA | UNBELIEVABLE 360 DEGREE SKYLINE VIEWS | 1337 SQ FT *TWO MONTHS FREE RENT SPECIAL NOW ON A 12 MONTH LEASE!! 2 MONTHS FREE FROM MARKET RENT: $4805 - PRORATED RENT: $4004 DON'T WAIT & GET THIS DEAL NOW!! **RENT SPECIAL: TWO MONTHS FREE & $1000 MOVE-IN CREDIT!! MARKET RENT - $4805 / NET-EFFECTIVE 2 MO FREE - $4004 + $1000 MOVE-IN CREDIT ONLY PENTHOUSE LIKE THIS ONE IN THE WHOLE CITY!! Secure this One of a Kind Penthouse NOW and have the TIME of Your Life! Extravagant living in one of the best penthouses Chicago has ever seen. This amazing layout is the entire 38th floor and has a 360 degree views with historic Neo-Gothic windows viewable from the street level, and a Terrace that Wraps Around the Whole Building!! It is the perfect place to call home with a living room that measures 19x19, a galley kitchen, both bedrooms over 13x13, three walk-in closets, a formal entrance and exclusive elevator lobby. ONE OF A KIND PENTHOUSE RESIDENCES... Contemporary espresso wood kitchen cabinetry accented with frosted glass doors and stainless steel hardware Stainless steel appliances including Whirlpool front mounted refrigerator with ice and water dispenser and above range microwave Custom kitchen finishes including mosaic tile backsplash, 42" upper cabinets, 6" cabinet pulls, built in wine rack and pantry, full granite counter top island with shelving Sexy bathroom with porcelain tiled floor, tub/shower surround, rainfall shower heads with body sprayers, curved shower rod, vanity, deep drawer storage, towel shelf, custom framed mirror and medicine cabinet Stylish lighting package Full-size Whirlpool washer and dryer Custom hardwood floors throughout with Berber carpeted bedrooms (in select units) Gas fireplace In-unit apartment storage and separate den area Custom closets with single and double hung shelving, wall mounted shoe rack and linen closets Master suite with walk-in closet Space saving pocket, bi-fold and barn doors Historic Gothic windows restored with energy efficiency and upgraded blinds Individually controlled heating and cooling with programmable thermostat 24/7/365 Sound controlled and energy efficient environment Engineered and built to the NAHB Green Building Standard Incredible metropolitan skyline views Now Available - Chicago's Most Spectacular and Only 360 Penthouse Apartment views! Work and Play with Intimate Spaces. LUXURIOUS APARTMENT FINISHES: Three Different Finish Packages- From Studios to Penthouses Deluxe Finishes - Studio and Convertibles: Custom Kitchen Finishes including: White Cabinetry with Frosted Glass Doors and Stainless Steel Hardware Pulls, Granite Countertops and White Whirlpool Appliances Premium Finishes - One and Two Bedrooms: Custom Kitchen Finishes including: Espresso Wood Cabinetry with Frosted Glass Doors and Stainless Steel Hardware Pulls, Granite Countertops and Black Whirlpool Appliances Granite Countertops and Moveable Granite Kitchen Island with Added Shelving Premium and Deluxe Bathroom Finishes: Sexy bathrooms with 36-inch soaking tub with subway tile surrounds, tile floors, adjustable-height rain shower heads, marble vanity, curved shower rod, multiple deep drawer storage, towel shelf, custom framed mirror and medicine cabinet Energy Efficient Windows Soaring 9 and 18-foot ceilings Custom closets with single & double hung shelving, wall mounted shoe rack and linen closets Engineered and built to the NAHB Green Building Standard Sound controlled and energy efficient environment Wood Floors Throughout Living Space Carpeted bedroom(s) Track lighting in kitchen and bath V.A.L.U. Added Luxury Upgrades Oversized Walk-Through Closet In-Unit Whirlpool Stacked Washers and Dryers In-Unit Apartment Storage 4-pipe 24/7/365 Individually Controlled Heating and Cooling Apartments are within walking distance to everything in the Chicago Loop, you won't need a car! Close to the CTA-all lines, pedway, the Theatre District, the Magnificent Mile, the Gold Coast, River North, restaurants, bars, shopping, museums and parks. HISTORIC LUXURY COMMUNITY AMENTIES: Historic Landmark and environmentally friendly green building Over 40 Unique Floor Plans 24/7/365 Fitness Center Indoor Olympic size swimming pool with waterfall, sauna, hot tub, and locker rooms Business center and conference room, private movie theater Sky Park and outdoor lounge with stunning views Indoor Sky Club with lounge, games, and gourmet kitchen Walk to everything in the Loop, no need for a car (CTA-every line, pedway system, bus system and custom taxis, Theater District, Magnificent Mile, Gold Coast, River North, State Street, etc.) Close to Lake Michigan, Oak Street Beach and North Avenue Beach Boutique hotel lobby Close to Millennium Park & Grant Park On-site restaurant and coffee shop with outdoor dining 24/7/365 Concierge Stars & Stripes Military Program Grocery delivery Dry cleaning / Laundry service 24-Hour Emergency Maintenance Parking steps away from building for only $160 per month! Cat and dog friendly up to 25 lb limit; Maximum of 2 pets per apartment. The deposit per animal is $150 and $20 pet rent per month.



Terms: One year lease