1750 N Wells

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar dog park elevator fire pit gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage

SHORT-TERM RENTAL! This is your chance to live in one of the best apartment communities in Old Town, Chicago. With gorgeous views of Lincoln Park and Lake Michigan and BRAND NEW AMENITIES, you'll be wanting to call these Old Town apartments home right away. Located in the heart of Old Town Triangle in Chicago, K Square provides residents access to everything you'd need. Old Town is known for its unique boutiques, charming restaurants, and artisanal coffee shops. The historic charm of the tree-lined streets draws residents from all over the city. Get to know your neighborhood below. Our modern Old Town apartments offer the perfect amenities to fit your lifestyle. Along with beautiful views, our pet-friendly building includes a brand new fitness center, rooftop pool, grills, fire pit and more. K Square is conveniently located near the L, Lake Michigan, and everything the Old Town and Lincoln Park neighborhoods have to offer. For a showing, please contact Charlie at 312-841-1884 BUILDING FEATURES Incredible Rooftop Pool Sun Deck with Lake/City Views Brand New Fitness Center Controlled/Secured Entry Heated Garage Bike Storage Room Pet Area and Dog Run Dog Wash Bike Storage Room with Bike Repair Station Residents Kitchen and Lounge (Reservable) On-Site Management Live On-Site Manager Friends and Family Unit (reservable) UNIT FEATURES Extra Storage Dishwasher Efficient Appliances Microwave Refrigerator Cable Ready Walk-in closet Central Air and Heat



Terms: One year lease