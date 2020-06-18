All apartments in Chicago
Chicago, IL
1750 N Wells
Last updated May 26 2020 at 8:11 PM

1750 N Wells

1750 North Wells Street · (312) 841-1884
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1750 North Wells Street, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 823 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
elevator
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
SHORT-TERM RENTAL! This is your chance to live in one of the best apartment communities in Old Town, Chicago. With gorgeous views of Lincoln Park and Lake Michigan and BRAND NEW AMENITIES, you'll be wanting to call these Old Town apartments home right away. Located in the heart of Old Town Triangle in Chicago, K Square provides residents access to everything you'd need. Old Town is known for its unique boutiques, charming restaurants, and artisanal coffee shops. The historic charm of the tree-lined streets draws residents from all over the city. Get to know your neighborhood below. Our modern Old Town apartments offer the perfect amenities to fit your lifestyle. Along with beautiful views, our pet-friendly building includes a brand new fitness center, rooftop pool, grills, fire pit and more. K Square is conveniently located near the L, Lake Michigan, and everything the Old Town and Lincoln Park neighborhoods have to offer. For a showing, please contact Charlie at 312-841-1884 BUILDING FEATURES Incredible Rooftop Pool Sun Deck with Lake/City Views Brand New Fitness Center Controlled/Secured Entry Heated Garage Bike Storage Room Pet Area and Dog Run Dog Wash Bike Storage Room with Bike Repair Station Residents Kitchen and Lounge (Reservable) On-Site Management Live On-Site Manager Friends and Family Unit (reservable) UNIT FEATURES Extra Storage Dishwasher Efficient Appliances Microwave Refrigerator Cable Ready Walk-in closet Central Air and Heat

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1750 N Wells have any available units?
1750 N Wells has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1750 N Wells have?
Some of 1750 N Wells's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1750 N Wells currently offering any rent specials?
1750 N Wells isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1750 N Wells pet-friendly?
Yes, 1750 N Wells is pet friendly.
Does 1750 N Wells offer parking?
Yes, 1750 N Wells does offer parking.
Does 1750 N Wells have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1750 N Wells does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1750 N Wells have a pool?
Yes, 1750 N Wells has a pool.
Does 1750 N Wells have accessible units?
No, 1750 N Wells does not have accessible units.
Does 1750 N Wells have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1750 N Wells has units with dishwashers.
