1743 W School

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available 07/01/20 2 bedroom 1 bathroom - Property Id: 143198



This is a large, spacious unit , has large ceiling fans, walk-in closet, new hardwood floors, and washer and drier in unit, lots of storage space. Newly remodeled bathroom! Big, well-maintained back yard. Close to shopping, restaurants, and the El. Pets are okay $ 25.00 pet rent per month, and garage parking is $175. There is Non-Refundable move-in fee of $ 595.00 plus first moths rent before the move in date. Available September 1

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/143198

Property Id 143198



(RLNE5708578)