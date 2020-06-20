All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1743 W School

1743 West School Street · (312) 316-9925
Location

1743 West School Street, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $2000 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 07/01/20 2 bedroom 1 bathroom - Property Id: 143198

This is a large, spacious unit , has large ceiling fans, walk-in closet, new hardwood floors, and washer and drier in unit, lots of storage space. Newly remodeled bathroom! Big, well-maintained back yard. Close to shopping, restaurants, and the El. Pets are okay $ 25.00 pet rent per month, and garage parking is $175. There is Non-Refundable move-in fee of $ 595.00 plus first moths rent before the move in date. Available September 1
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/143198
Property Id 143198

(RLNE5708578)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1743 W School have any available units?
1743 W School has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1743 W School have?
Some of 1743 W School's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1743 W School currently offering any rent specials?
1743 W School isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1743 W School pet-friendly?
Yes, 1743 W School is pet friendly.
Does 1743 W School offer parking?
Yes, 1743 W School does offer parking.
Does 1743 W School have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1743 W School offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1743 W School have a pool?
No, 1743 W School does not have a pool.
Does 1743 W School have accessible units?
No, 1743 W School does not have accessible units.
Does 1743 W School have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1743 W School has units with dishwashers.
