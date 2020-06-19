1730 South Michigan Avenue

Amenities
HIGH FLOOR 1 BED CONDO WITH IN-UNIT LAUNDRY, BALCONY
South Loop 1 bedroom on high floor w/ fantastic city views! Great layout. Features ss appliances, granite counters, large balcony, washer/dryer in-unit. Great location and close to lake, bike trails, public transit, shops & museums. Rent includes heating, a/c, and basic cable. Rent includes 1 garage parking space. Available August 1st.
Amenities:
Doorman, Elevator, Garage, New Construction, Bicycle Room, Balcony, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.