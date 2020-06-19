All apartments in Chicago
1730 South Michigan Avenue

1730 South Michigan Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1862449
Location

1730 South Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60616
Near South Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 3015 · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 741 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
parking
bike storage
garage
new construction
HIGH FLOOR 1 BED CONDO WITH IN-UNIT LAUNDRY, BALCONY
South Loop 1 bedroom on high floor w/ fantastic city views! Great layout. Features ss appliances, granite counters, large balcony, washer/dryer in-unit. Great location and close to lake, bike trails, public transit, shops & museums. Rent includes heating, a/c, and basic cable. Rent includes 1 garage parking space. Available August 1st.

Amenities:
Doorman, Elevator, Garage, New Construction, Bicycle Room, Balcony, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1730 South Michigan Avenue have any available units?
1730 South Michigan Avenue has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1730 South Michigan Avenue have?
Some of 1730 South Michigan Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1730 South Michigan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1730 South Michigan Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1730 South Michigan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1730 South Michigan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1730 South Michigan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1730 South Michigan Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1730 South Michigan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1730 South Michigan Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1730 South Michigan Avenue have a pool?
No, 1730 South Michigan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1730 South Michigan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1730 South Michigan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1730 South Michigan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1730 South Michigan Avenue has units with dishwashers.
