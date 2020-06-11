All apartments in Chicago
Last updated April 13 2020 at 8:09 PM

1722 West Hastings Street

1722 West Hastings Street · (224) 545-9959
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1722 West Hastings Street, Chicago, IL 60608
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Make this updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the UIC/Rush Medical District your new home! The Unit: -Available June 1 -3 Bedrooms / 2 Bathrooms -In-unit laundry -Stainless steel appliances -Dishwasher -Granite countertops -Dark hardwood floors -Private back deck -Pets allowed -Easy street parking Nearby: -Conveniently located near Medical District, UIC, Taylor Street, & Pilsen -Transportation minutes from your doorstep - 12 bus (East/West) is a 5-minute walk; 9 bus (North/South) is a 7-minute walk away -13-minute walk from two train stops (Polk Pink & 18th Pink) -I-290 is 7 minutes away - Get in/out of the city with ease -Costco, Jewel-Osco & Dunking Donuts less than a 5-minute walk away -Large Adams/Medill Park is a 5-minute walk from home -Walk to bustling 18th street in less than 15 minutes for shops, restaurants and night life

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1722 West Hastings Street have any available units?
1722 West Hastings Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1722 West Hastings Street have?
Some of 1722 West Hastings Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1722 West Hastings Street currently offering any rent specials?
1722 West Hastings Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1722 West Hastings Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1722 West Hastings Street is pet friendly.
Does 1722 West Hastings Street offer parking?
No, 1722 West Hastings Street does not offer parking.
Does 1722 West Hastings Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1722 West Hastings Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1722 West Hastings Street have a pool?
No, 1722 West Hastings Street does not have a pool.
Does 1722 West Hastings Street have accessible units?
No, 1722 West Hastings Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1722 West Hastings Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1722 West Hastings Street has units with dishwashers.
