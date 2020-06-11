1722 West Hastings Street

Amenities

Make this updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the UIC/Rush Medical District your new home! The Unit: -Available June 1 -3 Bedrooms / 2 Bathrooms -In-unit laundry -Stainless steel appliances -Dishwasher -Granite countertops -Dark hardwood floors -Private back deck -Pets allowed -Easy street parking Nearby: -Conveniently located near Medical District, UIC, Taylor Street, & Pilsen -Transportation minutes from your doorstep - 12 bus (East/West) is a 5-minute walk; 9 bus (North/South) is a 7-minute walk away -13-minute walk from two train stops (Polk Pink & 18th Pink) -I-290 is 7 minutes away - Get in/out of the city with ease -Costco, Jewel-Osco & Dunking Donuts less than a 5-minute walk away -Large Adams/Medill Park is a 5-minute walk from home -Walk to bustling 18th street in less than 15 minutes for shops, restaurants and night life