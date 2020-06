Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Grand 3 BR/ 2 Bath duplex - up style home on quiet tree - lined street in Wicker Park/Buck Town area!!

Highly Desirable location!! Nearby CTA Damen stop, Metra Clybourn stop, and 606 trail. 606 ramp at Wood just down the street. Quick access to 90/94.

An abundance of boutiques and nightlife within walking distance. Close to West Town and Logan Square areas



Property Highlights:



- Washer and dryer in unit

- Central air conditioning throughout

- Cathedral ceilings

- 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath on main level

- 1 very large masters bedroom and full bath upstairs

- Large rear porch with additional space in rear yard

- Generous street parking available



ABSOLUTE MUST SEE!!!



(RLNE4820464)