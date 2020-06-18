1710 North Damen Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors Property Amenities

2 bed 1 bath loft-style apartment in KILLER Wicker Park location available 4/1!

Enjoy living in the heart of Wicker Park in this adorable lofted 2 bed 1 bath apartment! Hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar & dishwasher, spacious living/dining combo (open floor plan) with two good-sized bedrooms at rear of apartment. Lots of light in living room! Central heat/ac. This apartment is located in the always-bustling heart of the neighborhood, where you’ll find vintage stores, record shops, noodle joints, award-winning eateries, cool coffee houses, bookstores, art galleries, and more. Available 4/1, no pets, no parking and $500 move-in fee in lieu of deposit.

Contact us to schedule a showing.