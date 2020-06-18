All apartments in Chicago
1710 North Damen Avenue

1710 North Damen Avenue
Location

1710 North Damen Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
West Town

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
2 bed 1 bath loft-style apartment in KILLER Wicker Park location available 4/1!
Enjoy living in the heart of Wicker Park in this adorable lofted 2 bed 1 bath apartment! Hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar & dishwasher, spacious living/dining combo (open floor plan) with two good-sized bedrooms at rear of apartment. Lots of light in living room! Central heat/ac. This apartment is located in the always-bustling heart of the neighborhood, where you’ll find vintage stores, record shops, noodle joints, award-winning eateries, cool coffee houses, bookstores, art galleries, and more. Available 4/1, no pets, no parking and $500 move-in fee in lieu of deposit.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1710 North Damen Avenue have any available units?
1710 North Damen Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 1710 North Damen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1710 North Damen Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1710 North Damen Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1710 North Damen Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1710 North Damen Avenue offer parking?
No, 1710 North Damen Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1710 North Damen Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1710 North Damen Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1710 North Damen Avenue have a pool?
No, 1710 North Damen Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1710 North Damen Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1710 North Damen Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1710 North Damen Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1710 North Damen Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1710 North Damen Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1710 North Damen Avenue has units with air conditioning.
