1706 W Farwell Ave # 2

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 07/01/20 Renovated 2BR/1BA Bedroom in Rogers Park - Property Id: 290754



This renovated two bedroom, one bathroom in Rogers Park features hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and granite counter tops. Central HVAC! Washer & Dryer In Unit! Near transportation, restaurants, groceries, and much more! Pet friendly building. *Photos might be of a similar unit in building.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290754

Property Id 290754



(RLNE5820081)