Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

1706 W Farwell Ave # 2

1706 West Farwell Avenue · (847) 219-6809
Location

1706 West Farwell Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1600 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,600

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 07/01/20 Renovated 2BR/1BA Bedroom in Rogers Park - Property Id: 290754

This renovated two bedroom, one bathroom in Rogers Park features hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and granite counter tops. Central HVAC! Washer & Dryer In Unit! Near transportation, restaurants, groceries, and much more! Pet friendly building. *Photos might be of a similar unit in building.
Property Id 290754

(RLNE5820081)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1706 W Farwell Ave # 2 have any available units?
1706 W Farwell Ave # 2 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1706 W Farwell Ave # 2 have?
Some of 1706 W Farwell Ave # 2's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1706 W Farwell Ave # 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1706 W Farwell Ave # 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1706 W Farwell Ave # 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1706 W Farwell Ave # 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1706 W Farwell Ave # 2 offer parking?
No, 1706 W Farwell Ave # 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1706 W Farwell Ave # 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1706 W Farwell Ave # 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1706 W Farwell Ave # 2 have a pool?
No, 1706 W Farwell Ave # 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1706 W Farwell Ave # 2 have accessible units?
No, 1706 W Farwell Ave # 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1706 W Farwell Ave # 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1706 W Farwell Ave # 2 has units with dishwashers.
