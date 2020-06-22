All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1657 West WRIGHTWOOD Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1657 West WRIGHTWOOD Avenue
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:20 PM

1657 West WRIGHTWOOD Avenue

1657 West Wrightwood Avenue · (847) 226-8419
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lincoln Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1657 West Wrightwood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1W · Avail. now

$4,800

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Fantastic Rehabbed 5Br/3Bth duplex down! New hardwood floors, Beautiful New white kitchen (42" cabinets, granite, high end stainless steel appliances included dishwasher an microwave, large island) and updated baths w/ granite counters. Large rooms throughout. Master bedroom has en suite bath and new deck access, and Full-size W/D-storage area in lower level. Tandem outdoor parking (fits 2 cars) included in rent. This apartment feels like a single family home! Unit also features central AC, gas forced heat, deck & a family room (located on the lower floor). 3 bedrooms are located on the main level; 2 bedrooms on the lower level. Available August 1st! Similar Unit in building available sooner!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1657 West WRIGHTWOOD Avenue have any available units?
1657 West WRIGHTWOOD Avenue has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1657 West WRIGHTWOOD Avenue have?
Some of 1657 West WRIGHTWOOD Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1657 West WRIGHTWOOD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1657 West WRIGHTWOOD Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1657 West WRIGHTWOOD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1657 West WRIGHTWOOD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1657 West WRIGHTWOOD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1657 West WRIGHTWOOD Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1657 West WRIGHTWOOD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1657 West WRIGHTWOOD Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1657 West WRIGHTWOOD Avenue have a pool?
No, 1657 West WRIGHTWOOD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1657 West WRIGHTWOOD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1657 West WRIGHTWOOD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1657 West WRIGHTWOOD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1657 West WRIGHTWOOD Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1657 West WRIGHTWOOD Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2128 N Sawyer
2128 North Sawyer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60647
2630 N. Hampden
2630 N Hampden Ct
Chicago, IL 60614
5715-5725 S. Kimbark Avenue
5715 S Kimbark Ave
Chicago, IL 60661
Elevate Lincoln Park
2526 North Lincoln Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
2653 N Wayne
2653 North Wayne Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
7800-06 S Morgan
7800 S Morgan St
Chicago, IL 60620
4859 S. Champlain Avenue
4851-59 S Champlain Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Burnham Pointe
730 S Clark St
Chicago, IL 60605

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity