1657 West WRIGHTWOOD Avenue

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Fantastic Rehabbed 5Br/3Bth duplex down! New hardwood floors, Beautiful New white kitchen (42" cabinets, granite, high end stainless steel appliances included dishwasher an microwave, large island) and updated baths w/ granite counters. Large rooms throughout. Master bedroom has en suite bath and new deck access, and Full-size W/D-storage area in lower level. Tandem outdoor parking (fits 2 cars) included in rent. This apartment feels like a single family home! Unit also features central AC, gas forced heat, deck & a family room (located on the lower floor). 3 bedrooms are located on the main level; 2 bedrooms on the lower level. Available August 1st! Similar Unit in building available sooner!