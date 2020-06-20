All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1649 W Jonquil Ter # 11.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1649 W Jonquil Ter # 11
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

1649 W Jonquil Ter # 11

1649 W Jonquil Ter · (773) 499-5197
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Rogers Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1649 W Jonquil Ter, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $725 · Avail. now

$725

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
some paid utils
internet access
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
HEAT and Cooking gas all included. Really nice Studio!! 600 sq ft.
the price is right, Nice court yard in east rogers park. Walking distance to lake 1 block from red line train stop. (Howard Stop). gateway shopping center and much other development custom painted, appliances, heat included, This is a nice unit. No security deposit here just a $250 Move in fee. Available Immediately.
Available Credit check Required This is one Studio that comes with lots of space.
Closet, space and kitchen space.
.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1128327)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1649 W Jonquil Ter # 11 have any available units?
1649 W Jonquil Ter # 11 has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1649 W Jonquil Ter # 11 have?
Some of 1649 W Jonquil Ter # 11's amenities include in unit laundry, some paid utils, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1649 W Jonquil Ter # 11 currently offering any rent specials?
1649 W Jonquil Ter # 11 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1649 W Jonquil Ter # 11 pet-friendly?
No, 1649 W Jonquil Ter # 11 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1649 W Jonquil Ter # 11 offer parking?
No, 1649 W Jonquil Ter # 11 does not offer parking.
Does 1649 W Jonquil Ter # 11 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1649 W Jonquil Ter # 11 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1649 W Jonquil Ter # 11 have a pool?
No, 1649 W Jonquil Ter # 11 does not have a pool.
Does 1649 W Jonquil Ter # 11 have accessible units?
No, 1649 W Jonquil Ter # 11 does not have accessible units.
Does 1649 W Jonquil Ter # 11 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1649 W Jonquil Ter # 11 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1649 W Jonquil Ter # 11?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

634-42 West Cornelia
634 W Cornelia Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
1310-16 E Hyde Park Blvd
1310 East Hyde Park Boulevard
Chicago, IL 60615
2653 N Wayne
2653 North Wayne Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
5507-5509 S Hyde Park Boulevard
5507 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60637
2041 E 75th
2041 E 75th St
Chicago, IL 60649
6224 S Dr Martin Luther King Jr Dr
6224 S Dr Martin Luther King Jr Dr
Chicago, IL 60637
2053 North Sheffield
2053 N Sheffield Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
Windermere House
1642 E 56th St
Chicago, IL 60637

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity