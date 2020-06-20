1649 W Jonquil Ter # 11

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

HEAT and Cooking gas all included. Really nice Studio!! 600 sq ft.

the price is right, Nice court yard in east rogers park. Walking distance to lake 1 block from red line train stop. (Howard Stop). gateway shopping center and much other development custom painted, appliances, heat included, This is a nice unit. No security deposit here just a $250 Move in fee. Available Immediately.

Available Credit check Required This is one Studio that comes with lots of space.

Closet, space and kitchen space.

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1128327)