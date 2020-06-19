1643 North Talman Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Custom built home just off the 606! Sunny, spacious floor plan with top of the line finishes, custom millwork and Brazilian Cherry hardwood floors throughout. Oversized gourmet kitchen with Brazilian cherry cabinetry, island, Bosch stainless steel appliances and under counter wine fridge. A wood burning stone fireplace appoints the sun filled family room. Three bedrooms upstairs and a Jack and Jill bath. The master suite is complete with a Juliet balcony and a luxury stone spa bath with double vanity, whirlpool soaking tub and steam shower. Enjoy high ceilings throughout home including the basement. Lower level offers a large rec room, 4th bedroom and a full bath, ideal for an au pair. Abundance of closet space throughout! Garage rooftop deck with pergola is perfect for entertaining and enjoying a beautiful Chicago Summer!