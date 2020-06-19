All apartments in Chicago
1643 North Talman Avenue
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:01 AM

1643 North Talman Avenue

1643 North Talman Avenue · (773) 474-1755
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1643 North Talman Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Custom built home just off the 606! Sunny, spacious floor plan with top of the line finishes, custom millwork and Brazilian Cherry hardwood floors throughout. Oversized gourmet kitchen with Brazilian cherry cabinetry, island, Bosch stainless steel appliances and under counter wine fridge. A wood burning stone fireplace appoints the sun filled family room. Three bedrooms upstairs and a Jack and Jill bath. The master suite is complete with a Juliet balcony and a luxury stone spa bath with double vanity, whirlpool soaking tub and steam shower. Enjoy high ceilings throughout home including the basement. Lower level offers a large rec room, 4th bedroom and a full bath, ideal for an au pair. Abundance of closet space throughout! Garage rooftop deck with pergola is perfect for entertaining and enjoying a beautiful Chicago Summer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1643 North Talman Avenue have any available units?
1643 North Talman Avenue has a unit available for $4,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1643 North Talman Avenue have?
Some of 1643 North Talman Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1643 North Talman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1643 North Talman Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1643 North Talman Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1643 North Talman Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1643 North Talman Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1643 North Talman Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1643 North Talman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1643 North Talman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1643 North Talman Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1643 North Talman Avenue has a pool.
Does 1643 North Talman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1643 North Talman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1643 North Talman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1643 North Talman Avenue has units with dishwashers.
