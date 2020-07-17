All apartments in Chicago
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1640 W Ogden Ave 718
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

1640 W Ogden Ave 718

1640 West Ogden Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1640 West Ogden Avenue, Chicago, IL 60612
Near West Side

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
new construction
Unit 718 Available 08/01/20 1640 W OGDEN AVE, #718 - Property Id: 302323

Loft Style 1 Bed Plus Den Within Walking Distance to United Center! Parking Included!
One-of-a-kind Loft Style condo in great location! This 1 bed +den/office features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, wall of windows, central air, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and large balcony with amazing views! Building features 24 hour doorman, workout room and rooftop deck! Close to UIC, Rush University, United Center and Downtown. Short walk to Green/Pink Line.

Amenities:
Doorman, Elevator, New Construction, Storage, Balcony, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen, Laundry In Unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302323
Property Id 302323

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5929970)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1640 W Ogden Ave 718 have any available units?
1640 W Ogden Ave 718 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1640 W Ogden Ave 718 have?
Some of 1640 W Ogden Ave 718's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1640 W Ogden Ave 718 currently offering any rent specials?
1640 W Ogden Ave 718 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1640 W Ogden Ave 718 pet-friendly?
No, 1640 W Ogden Ave 718 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1640 W Ogden Ave 718 offer parking?
Yes, 1640 W Ogden Ave 718 offers parking.
Does 1640 W Ogden Ave 718 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1640 W Ogden Ave 718 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1640 W Ogden Ave 718 have a pool?
No, 1640 W Ogden Ave 718 does not have a pool.
Does 1640 W Ogden Ave 718 have accessible units?
No, 1640 W Ogden Ave 718 does not have accessible units.
Does 1640 W Ogden Ave 718 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1640 W Ogden Ave 718 does not have units with dishwashers.
