Amenities
Unit 718 Available 08/01/20 1640 W OGDEN AVE, #718 - Property Id: 302323
Loft Style 1 Bed Plus Den Within Walking Distance to United Center! Parking Included!
One-of-a-kind Loft Style condo in great location! This 1 bed +den/office features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, wall of windows, central air, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and large balcony with amazing views! Building features 24 hour doorman, workout room and rooftop deck! Close to UIC, Rush University, United Center and Downtown. Short walk to Green/Pink Line.
Amenities:
Doorman, Elevator, New Construction, Storage, Balcony, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen, Laundry In Unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302323
Property Id 302323
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5929970)