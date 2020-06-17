All apartments in Chicago
1630 North Damen Avenue - 3S
Last updated March 7 2020 at 3:26 PM

1630 North Damen Avenue - 3S

1630 North Damen Avenue · (312) 282-3336
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1630 North Damen Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
Enormous, beautiful, sunny loft-style 1,400 sf unit with in-unit laundry! Bathroom was just remodeled and entire unit painted! Available ASAP. Sunny Bucktown unit features soaring ceilings, updated kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters, etc. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Unit features an extra-large bedroom (12x16) plus smaller second bedroom (8x10). Separate dining area and separate open den area. Large, private deck in back. Incredible location (96 Walk Score!) overlooking Damen Ave. is steps away from tons of dining/entertainment options including Big Star, Hot Chocolate, La Columbe Coffee, Stan's Donuts, Publican Anker, Au Cheval, etc. Short distance to Goddess and Grocer, Jewel, etc. Numerous retail stores are down the street including Marine Layer, North Face, Shinola Watches, etc. Close to Churchill and Dog Parks. One block to the Milwaukee Blue Line train/bus and one block to the North Avenue bus. Cat or small dog (over 2 years, under 50lbs, breed restrictions) considered with extra fee. Street parking only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1630 North Damen Avenue - 3S have any available units?
1630 North Damen Avenue - 3S has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1630 North Damen Avenue - 3S have?
Some of 1630 North Damen Avenue - 3S's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1630 North Damen Avenue - 3S currently offering any rent specials?
1630 North Damen Avenue - 3S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1630 North Damen Avenue - 3S pet-friendly?
Yes, 1630 North Damen Avenue - 3S is pet friendly.
Does 1630 North Damen Avenue - 3S offer parking?
No, 1630 North Damen Avenue - 3S does not offer parking.
Does 1630 North Damen Avenue - 3S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1630 North Damen Avenue - 3S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1630 North Damen Avenue - 3S have a pool?
No, 1630 North Damen Avenue - 3S does not have a pool.
Does 1630 North Damen Avenue - 3S have accessible units?
No, 1630 North Damen Avenue - 3S does not have accessible units.
Does 1630 North Damen Avenue - 3S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1630 North Damen Avenue - 3S does not have units with dishwashers.
