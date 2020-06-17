1630 North Damen Avenue - 3S

Amenities

Enormous, beautiful, sunny loft-style 1,400 sf unit with in-unit laundry! Bathroom was just remodeled and entire unit painted! Available ASAP. Sunny Bucktown unit features soaring ceilings, updated kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters, etc. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Unit features an extra-large bedroom (12x16) plus smaller second bedroom (8x10). Separate dining area and separate open den area. Large, private deck in back. Incredible location (96 Walk Score!) overlooking Damen Ave. is steps away from tons of dining/entertainment options including Big Star, Hot Chocolate, La Columbe Coffee, Stan's Donuts, Publican Anker, Au Cheval, etc. Short distance to Goddess and Grocer, Jewel, etc. Numerous retail stores are down the street including Marine Layer, North Face, Shinola Watches, etc. Close to Churchill and Dog Parks. One block to the Milwaukee Blue Line train/bus and one block to the North Avenue bus. Cat or small dog (over 2 years, under 50lbs, breed restrictions) considered with extra fee. Street parking only.