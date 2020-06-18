1629 North Campbell Avenue.

Amenities

Perfect 2 bedroom garden unit in West Bucktown, right near the blue line and the 606! Recenlty renovated w/ hardwood floors, new ss appliances, in-unit washer/dryer, all new bath. Near all the hustle & bustle of Bucktown's North/Damen/Milwaukee district, and one mile from the Kennedy I-90/94 Expressway. Steps to North & Western Ave bus, and blue line. Easy street parking. Open to pets w/ additional pet fee. $250 move-in fee per person.



