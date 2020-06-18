All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 6 2020 at 7:16 PM

1629 North Campbell Avenue

1629 North Campbell Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1708797
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1629 North Campbell Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Perfect 2 bedroom garden unit in West Bucktown, right near the blue line and the 606! Recenlty renovated w/ hardwood floors, new ss appliances, in-unit washer/dryer, all new bath. Near all the hustle & bustle of Bucktown's North/Damen/Milwaukee district, and one mile from the Kennedy I-90/94 Expressway. Steps to North & Western Ave bus, and blue line. Easy street parking. Open to pets w/ additional pet fee. $250 move-in fee per person.

Amenities:
Dishwasher, Hardwood, Renovated, Granite Kitchen
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1629 North Campbell Avenue have any available units?
1629 North Campbell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1629 North Campbell Avenue have?
Some of 1629 North Campbell Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1629 North Campbell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1629 North Campbell Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1629 North Campbell Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1629 North Campbell Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1629 North Campbell Avenue offer parking?
No, 1629 North Campbell Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1629 North Campbell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1629 North Campbell Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1629 North Campbell Avenue have a pool?
No, 1629 North Campbell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1629 North Campbell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1629 North Campbell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1629 North Campbell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1629 North Campbell Avenue has units with dishwashers.

