All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1604 West Berteau Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1604 West Berteau Avenue
Last updated June 26 2020 at 11:37 AM

1604 West Berteau Avenue

1604 W Berteau Ave · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1396182
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1604 W Berteau Ave, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Must See Beautiful 1 Bedroom Available in Prime Lake View ~ North Center Location!
This classic yellow-bricked walk-up in Lakeview is just steps from eclectic restaurants, shops, and entertainment. Our roomy studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments feature updated kitchens with dishwashers and rich hardwood flooring. Located near the Kennedy Expressway, Lake Shore Drive and public transportation, Berteau Manor is an ideal place to live! *Pictures may be of a similar unit* *Pricing and availability subject to change at any time*
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1604 West Berteau Avenue have any available units?
1604 West Berteau Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1604 West Berteau Avenue have?
Some of 1604 West Berteau Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1604 West Berteau Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1604 West Berteau Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1604 West Berteau Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1604 West Berteau Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1604 West Berteau Avenue offer parking?
No, 1604 West Berteau Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1604 West Berteau Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1604 West Berteau Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1604 West Berteau Avenue have a pool?
No, 1604 West Berteau Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1604 West Berteau Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1604 West Berteau Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1604 West Berteau Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1604 West Berteau Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1604 West Berteau Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2128 N Sawyer
2128 North Sawyer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60647
River North Park Apartments
320 W Illinois St
Chicago, IL 60654
180 North Jefferson
180 N Jefferson St
Chicago, IL 60661
Berteau Manor
4200 North Ashland Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
6238-44 S Western Ave
6238 S Western Ave
Chicago, IL 60636
1236 S Lawndale Ave
1236 S Lawndale Ave
Chicago, IL 60623
1501 E 68th
1501 E 68th St
Chicago, IL 60637
7354 South Dorchester
7354 S Dorchester Ave
Chicago, IL 60619

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity