Last updated May 1 2020 at 3:16 AM

159 East Walton Place

159 E Walton Pl · (708) 406-9637
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

159 E Walton Pl, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 16B · Avail. now

$8,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1867 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
sauna
valet service
Views of the lake from every room. Open plan 2BR, 2.1 Bath at the Palmolive Building. High ceilings, oak floors, limestone MABA w/ separate shower, jetted tub and dual marble vanities. Open kitchen w/ Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances and Italian cabinets. Both BR w/ WIC. Laundry in Unit and large storage closet on floor. Valet parking available-$300 monthly. Full-service building with luxurious party room, whirlpool and sauna, exercise room. Exclusive building in a terrific location. Also available for sale. Broker owned.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 159 East Walton Place have any available units?
159 East Walton Place has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 159 East Walton Place have?
Some of 159 East Walton Place's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 159 East Walton Place currently offering any rent specials?
159 East Walton Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 159 East Walton Place pet-friendly?
No, 159 East Walton Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 159 East Walton Place offer parking?
Yes, 159 East Walton Place does offer parking.
Does 159 East Walton Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 159 East Walton Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 159 East Walton Place have a pool?
Yes, 159 East Walton Place has a pool.
Does 159 East Walton Place have accessible units?
No, 159 East Walton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 159 East Walton Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 159 East Walton Place has units with dishwashers.
