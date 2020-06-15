159 East Walton Place

Amenities
Views of the lake from every room. Open plan 2BR, 2.1 Bath at the Palmolive Building. High ceilings, oak floors, limestone MABA w/ separate shower, jetted tub and dual marble vanities. Open kitchen w/ Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances and Italian cabinets. Both BR w/ WIC. Laundry in Unit and large storage closet on floor. Valet parking available-$300 monthly. Full-service building with luxurious party room, whirlpool and sauna, exercise room. Exclusive building in a terrific location. Also available for sale. Broker owned.