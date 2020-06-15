159 East Walton Place

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage sauna valet service

Views of the lake from every room. Open plan 2BR, 2.1 Bath at the Palmolive Building. High ceilings, oak floors, limestone MABA w/ separate shower, jetted tub and dual marble vanities. Open kitchen w/ Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances and Italian cabinets. Both BR w/ WIC. Laundry in Unit and large storage closet on floor. Valet parking available-$300 monthly. Full-service building with luxurious party room, whirlpool and sauna, exercise room. Exclusive building in a terrific location. Also available for sale. Broker owned.