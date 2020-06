Amenities

oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven refrigerator Property Amenities

A+ location with tons of space in the Old Town neighborhood on the near north side of Chicago. Walking distance to North Beach, restaurants, multiple grocery stores, gyms, nightlife, easy public transit options. Close to the loop, Lincoln Park, River North, and Lake Shore Drive. Two official bedrooms and an area that can be used as a large bedroom. Video available upon request.